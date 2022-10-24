MARTA seeking input on Candler Road transit project

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — MARTA is looking to add arterial rapid transit on Candler Road to create a network of fast, frequent routes on existing high-density, mixed-use arterial corridors. The agency is seeking public input on the project and will be holding community meetings this week.

An in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd SE in Atlanta. There will be a virtual meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom. To register for the Zoom meeting, click here: shorturl.at/jkx79

“ART bus service typically operates in mixed traffic with other vehicles and is characterized by short wait times, traffic signal priority, queue jump lanes, and enhanced amenities,” according to a fact sheet from MARTA.

The Candler Road ART project is part of implementing DeKalb County’s goals that were created in the 2019 DeKalb Transit Master Plan, which addressed mobility challenges, quality-of-life improvements, and enhancements of future development opportunities. Candler Road was identified as a potential transit improvement in the plan.

“Candler Road is a vital regional transportation corridor connecting south DeKalb County to Atlanta, Decatur, and the MARTA rail system,” the fact sheet states. “The ART route will traverse the Candler Road corridor starting at the GSU Panthersville Campus in the south, and terminating at either Decatur or Avondale Rail Station. MARTA will choose one of these two alternatives as the final route.”

So far, MARTA has started developing concept designs for ART stations and amenities, analyzing right-of-way locations, identifying projects that impact or enhance the ART project, and holding public meetings.

The project is anticipated to be complete by 2024.

The ART project survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CandlerART.

For more information about the Candler Road ART project, visit https://www.itsmarta.com/candlerART.aspx.