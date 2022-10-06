New businesses are opening in downtown Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur is gaining new businesses serving up tea, cereal desserts, and Mexican food, as well as a new bike shop.

Rebel Teahouse will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. at 255 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., suite 110.

“Bubble tea has always been there for me – from meetups with friends to that comforting sip at the end of a long day,” owner Christine Nguyen said on the Rebel Teahouse website. “Having grown up with it my whole life, I can’t wait to bring you my take on modern bubble tea. Whether it’s a refreshing fruit tea or a colorful mermaid matcha, our drinks are made to match your vibe.”

The menu features milk tea, fruit tea, uji matcha, slush and cheese foam tea.

The Cereal Lab will also be opening this month in downtown Decatur at 335 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., suite D. The new business will offer cereal-infused desserts, ice cream cones, baked goods and cereal bowls, according to the business’ website.

“In addition to its deliciousness, cereal also invokes a powerful sense of nostalgia,” the website states. “We decided it was time to take the casual breakfast food cereal, to a whole new level! It takes us back to superhero pajamas, Saturday morning cartoons, and building couch forts before Mom and Dad wake up.”

Cynthia Hernandez founded The Cereal Lab in 2018. Her mission is to “spark joy and nostalgic memories while bringing friends, family and communities together to enjoy delicious cereal treats,” the website says.

The Cereal Lab’s menu features options for customers to choose a milkshake, cereal bowl, ice cream bowl or ice cream taco. Cereal, such as cinnamon toast crunch or cocoa puffs, can be added, and there is a variety of toppings to choose from.

La Chiquiada, a Mexi Cali Cafe with a Southern Twist, opened at 110 West Trinity Place over the summer.

“La Chiquiada is bringing Mexican heat, California ease, and Southern hospitality (with a side dish of soul) to Downtown Decatur,” a press release says. “We will be open breakfast-lunch through the week and brunch-dinner on weekends! You can expect amazing coffee (Montgomery-based Prevail Coffee), homemade pastries, and breakfast tacos to start your day, an awesome happy hour with delicious bites and killer cocktails to start your evening, and a super delicious Mexican-inspired brunch and dinner menu through the weekend. We will have California wines, local draft and bottle beer, and awesome craft cocktails.”

The owner is Catherine Zuber who hails from Georgia and has more than a decade of experience in restaurants and hospitality.

“I have my time in Northern California to thank for my obsession with fresh, local ingredients, authentic Mexican flavor, and Napa Valley wine,” she said. “While Covid brought some major life changes, it has given me the opportunity to bring West Coast ease and California cooking back to my home, Georgia. With some good old-fashioned Southern charm and a lot of Mexican flavor, we at La Chiquiada are on a mission to prove that food has the power to bring people together time and time again. We can’t wait to serve Decatur and the neighboring communities.”

A new bicycle shop, Guild+Journeyman, opened in September at 115 Clairemont Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by One Step at a Time Kids shoe store next to the Decatur Visitors Center.

Owner David Morris said the store will sell used bikes based on availability and new bikes via special order only.

“In August, the Morris family – residents since 2007 – launched Journeyman in downtown Decatur at 115 Clairemont Avenue,” Morris said in a press release. “An experiential retail concept, Journeyman came to fruition with the support of the Decatur Downtown Development Authority’s retail incubator program, which has been providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life in brick-and-mortar spaces since August 2021.”

The shop will provide bicycle repair, build and customization services. It will also serve as a “makerspace for local artisans to collaborate and sell items that are ‘bike-adjacent,’ such as bags, baskets and more.”

Vendors will rotate, and Journeyman is offering meet-up opportunities and outdoor cycling classes for cyclists for riders of all skill levels.

Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.