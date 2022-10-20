Nuts ‘n Berries in greater Decatur listed for sale

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Nuts ‘n Berries Health Food Market in Greater Decatur has been listed for sale.

The shop is located on North Decatur Road across from Publix in the space formerly occupied by Rainbow Foods, a beloved health food store that closed in 2019. Nuts ‘n Berries opened in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The listing says the space is, “perfect for [a] market, grocery, restaurant, ghost kitchen, commissary or retail.”

The space features two full kitchens, a walk-in refrigerator and freezer, a cafe with seating and a food counter.

Rent is $13,700 a month and there are 2 1/2 years remaining on the current lease with a 5-year option to renew. The landlord is willing to extend the lease, the listing says.

Nuts ‘n Berries is based in Brookhaven and that location is not available for sale or lease, the listing says.

The Greater Decatur space is, “Priced at $595,000 for assets of the business excluding name and trademarks.”

