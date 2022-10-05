Oakhurst Porchfest to be held on Oct. 8

Share

Decatur, GA — The streets and porches of the Oakhurst neighborhood will be filled with music this weekend. Oakhurst Porchfest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon to 7 p.m.

The event transforms porches into stages in Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood. Porchfest features hundreds of performances and draws numerous spectators who wander local streets, traveling from house to house.

Here’s a map showing the lineup of this year’s event:

The concept of Porchfest was born years ago in Ithaca, N.Y., and it became the ultimate grassroots music festival. Porchfest in Oakhurst launched in 2015.

“The premise of the event is to have what we call a day of radical generosity and goodwill,” Doyon said in a 2017 Decaturish article about the event. “We put out that any genres are welcome. Anybody that signs up, we’ll find them a place to play.”

The festival is open to all to celebrate music and community throughout one square mile of the Oakhurst neighborhood. Tickets are not required to attend Porchfest.

Porchfest will feature about 200 individual acts spread across an equal number of porches. The lineup includes Astronaut Taxicab, Decatur City Church, The Quaranteens, Emory Gaddy, Atlanta Symphony Musicians and Friends, Tiger Kings, Miguel y los Santos Malditos, and Decatur Community Players.

Streets will not be closed for Porchfest as the organizers and volunteers are committed to sharing public space and making the effort to accommodate one another. They encourage drivers to slow down and Porchfest attendees to remain aware of their surroundings, the Porchfest website states. Organizers encourage attendees to walk, bike, use MARTA or a rideshare, or ride a scooter to the festival. They warn drivers that traffic will be congested during the festival.

