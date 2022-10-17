(PHOTOS) 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby rolled again with colorful and creative hand-built human-powered derby cars on Saturday, Oct. 15. The popular neighborhood event raised money for Friends of Refugees.
Caroline Patterson sits behind the wheel of her Princess Caroline Unicorn car with her grandparents Bobby and Julie Patterson beside her in the staging area during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A competitor races for the finish line during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A competitor crosses the finish line during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line the street to cheer on competitors during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Skeleton Crew races down the hill during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
All systems were go for Jules Dyon, 4, in his space shuttle car as he waits to race during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sophie Trujillo, 12, and Blair Carr, also 12, get in character with their Stranger Things car during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Pinkelton family team, dad Joe and Aaron, 11, with mom Maria in the staging area during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mariokart Brothers team Graham Palazzola, 8, and Bobby Williams, 9, pose with their car during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Derby Gorls Heidi and Amelia Buckmaster with their Gru mobile during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Guy Garrett, 9, gives a double thumbs up from the cockpit of his Maverick car during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Space Kitties Lauren and Tina wait for the action to begin during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eight-year-old Owen Neill in his shark car during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett talks with a race team about their entry during the judging part of the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Girl Scout Troop 21729 presents the colors while the National Anthem plays during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Girl Scout Troop 21729 presents the colors while the National Anthem plays during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mina dances wearing a dinosaur mask during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
First-time racer Charlee Garcia looks back from the starting line in her Unicorn car during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The checkered flag at the finish line reflects in Zellner Grayson’s sunglasses during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line the street to cheer on competitors during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A team crosses the finish line during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ashley Fulmer cheers on her daughter Isla during the 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.