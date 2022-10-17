(PHOTOS) 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The 11th annual Madison Avenue Derby rolled again with colorful and creative hand-built human-powered derby cars on Saturday, Oct. 15. The popular neighborhood event raised money for Friends of Refugees.

