(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott hosts 3rd annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference

Decatur

Decaturish.com Oct 14, 2022
Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian discuss inclusive leadership during Agnes Scott College’s third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College held the third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday, Oct. 13.

This year’s topic was, “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe.”

The event showcased the college’s leadership work via its SUMMIT curriculum and featured notable figures from the public and private sectors. Speakers included Agnes Binagwaho, former minister of health for Rwanda and vice-chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity; Paige Alexander, CEO of The CarterCenter; and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines.

Agnes Scott College held its third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. This year’s topic was “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe.” Speakers included global and local leaders. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian was one of the global and local leaders who spoke during Agnes Scott College’s third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

From left, Dr. Heather Scott, Assistant Dean for Inclusive Leadership Curriculum at Agnes Scott College, Soumaya Khalifa – Islamic Speakers Bureau of Atlanta, Dr. Gulshan Harjee – Clarkston Community Health Center and Gabrielle Claiborne – Transformation Journeys Worldwide participate in a panel discussion on building inclusivity from the ground up during Agnes Scott College’s third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

Students Tallulah Selhorst and Ty Kakkad talked about their journeys in 2022 during Agnes Scott College’s third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.

