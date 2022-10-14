(PHOTOS) Agnes Scott hosts 3rd annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College held the third annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference on Thursday, Oct. 13.

This year’s topic was, “Leading Inclusively: Transformative Change Across the Globe.”

The event showcased the college’s leadership work via its SUMMIT curriculum and featured notable figures from the public and private sectors. Speakers included Agnes Binagwaho, former minister of health for Rwanda and vice-chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity; Paige Alexander, CEO of The CarterCenter; and Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.