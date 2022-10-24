(PHOTOS) Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The annual Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival returned to Oakhurst’s Harmony Park on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a new name: Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival. This year the festival was presented by Ford’s BBQ and featured free entry, plenty of barbeque and other food options, a vendor’s market, live music, and beer. Proceeds, as in the past benefit The Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite and their Community Grant Program.

