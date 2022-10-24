(PHOTOS) Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The annual Decatur BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival returned to Oakhurst’s Harmony Park on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a new name: Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival. This year the festival was presented by Ford’s BBQ and featured free entry, plenty of barbeque and other food options, a vendor’s market, live music, and beer. Proceeds, as in the past benefit The Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite and their Community Grant Program.
Chris Mullikin, kitchen manager at the Tucker Ford’s BBQ prepares food during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Hector Amador, Andrew Gilbert and Christy Amador stop for a photo during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Surly Trolls perform during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ford’s BBQ co-owner Louis Finley prepares street corn during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Metalworker Roy Simmons with some of the art pieces he had for sale during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gia Miraglia and her mother Joy have some cobbler during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ford’s BBQ owner Michielle Maggard pours some sauce on a guest’s order during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Myles Willis and Iyana Hughes have some sliders during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People sit on the grass at Harmony Park while the Surly Trolls perform during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Gaul gives the day a thumbs up during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up for taste tickets during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pourers at the beer tent pose for a photo during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Anraya Palmer gets to work on a slider during the Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival at Harmony Park in Oakhurst on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
