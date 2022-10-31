(PHOTOS) Haints and Saints Halloween parade

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Haints and Saints Halloween parade returned to Decatur for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. Oct. 30, this time joining up with the Placita Latina team who added a Day of the Dead touch to the festivities to wrap up a month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The parade departed from the Decatur Cemetery and ended at the downtown Square.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.