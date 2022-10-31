(PHOTOS) Haints and Saints Halloween parade

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The Haints and Saints Halloween parade returned to Decatur for the first time since 2019 on Sunday. Oct. 30, this time joining up with the Placita Latina team who added a Day of the Dead touch to the festivities to wrap up a month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The parade departed from the Decatur Cemetery and ended at the downtown Square.
Mason Rose Beard in costume for the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur Handmaids walk in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two Dancing Unicorns carry a banner down Church Street during the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charles Short dances as the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade passes on Church Street in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Latinas Running walks in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cristina Montesinos, in front, walks in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Monica Vargas watches the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur wearing La Catrina makeup on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jazmin Chacón, in costume as a DeKalb Avenue pothole and Katherine Franc as a traffic cone, came out to watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade wraps up at the Decatur Square where Two Dancing Unicorns dance to the music of Black Sheep Ensemble on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade wraps up at the Decatur Square on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Magill Beard, Gloribel Santiago and Ayan Andotra pose in their costumes after walking in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kiki performs with Black Sheep Ensemble in the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christy Amador holds a La Catrina puppet in the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Black Sheep Ensemble performs in the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andrew Zuniga, 4, in costume as Coco, strums his guitar as Black Sheep Ensemble performs in the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eleven-year-old Miley Zuniga in La Catrina makeup at the Decatur Square following the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bella Dorado and daughter Luci watch the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Natalie Miller walks on stilts during the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christy Amador, Cristina Montesinos and Hector Amador walk in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sam Stewart from Decatur Moped rolls down Church Street during the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Boo Newell from Decatur Ghost Tour and Brenna prepare to roll in the Haints and Saints Halloween and Day of the Dead parade in Decatur on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
