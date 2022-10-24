(PHOTOS) Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival

By Dean hesse, contributor
Atlanta, GA — Downtown Kirkwood got some fresh street art during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We’re just trying to liven up the space in Kirkwood and bring artwork to the people,” said Off the Tracks Co-Founder Adam Stephenson.
Six artists participated in the festival.
Carrie Padgett, co-founder and director of Off the Tracks said, “We use a combination of donated paint, donations from the community, and sponsorships from local businesses to make things like these beautiful murals happen for the public.”
Padgett said after Kirkwood Spring Fling, the public art non-profit plans to get to work on the College Avenue wall at Rockyford.
“It’s an ideal place to showcase a lot of the ridiculous talent that’s here in Atlanta, that’s been here a long time. We feel like that wall would be a perfect gallery to really show what we’re capable of in this neighborhood,” said Padgett.
Find out more at: offthetracksinc.org.
People look on as George F. Baker III (@gfb3) signs his mural at SoulShine on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
George F. Baker III (@gfb3) poses with his finished mural at SoulShine on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Off the Tracks Board members Drew Borders, Adam Stephenson (co-founder) and George F. Baker III in front of Baker’s mural at SoulShine on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Various cans of paint Matt Letrs (@letsgopaint) used for his graffiti piece behind Urban Pie at the corner of Hosea L Williams Drive and Kirkwood Road during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matt Letrs (@letsgopaint) in front of his graffiti piece behind Urban Pie at the corner of Hosea L Williams Drive and Kirkwood Road during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matt Letrs (@letsgopaint) works on a graffiti piece behind Urban Pie at the corner of Hosea L Williams Drive and Kirkwood Road during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matt Letrs (@letsgopaint) works on a graffiti piece behind Urban Pie at the corner of Hosea L Williams Drive and Kirkwood Road during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cameron Moore (@yoyocam) puts some finishing touches on a mural collaboration with (Trudy Tran (@art.of.trudy) on the Howard Street side of Valero during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Trudy Tran (@art.of.trudy) and Cameron Moore (@yoyocam) pose in front of their mural on the Howard Street side of Valero during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Off the Tracks Co-Founder and Director Carrie Padgett stands in front of the work of muralists Lisette Correa, Trudy Tran and Cameron Moore on the Howard Street side of Valero during the Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Padgett said, “We use a combination of donated paint, donations from the community and sponsorships from local businesses to make things like these beautiful murals happen for the public.” Photo by Dean Hesse.
Andrew Blooms (@andrew.blooms) live painted at Kirkyard on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicole Merizalde (@zaldepaints) did the largest piece of the show at Elmyriachi on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jessi Queen (@jessiequeenart) with subject and helper Kristi Oakes, on left, poses with her sidewalk chalk art at Elmyriachi on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Subject Kristi Oakes, on left, attempts to recreate her pose for Jessi Queen’s (@jessiequeenart) chalk art portrait at Elmyriachi on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicole Merizalde (@zaldepaints) poses with her mural at Elmyriachi on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nicole Merizalde (@zaldepaints) holds a brush and paint she used for her mural at Elmyriachi on Hosea L Williams Drive during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
