(PHOTOS) Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival

Share

By Dean hesse, contributor

Atlanta, GA — Downtown Kirkwood got some fresh street art during the Off the Tracks Kirkwood Walls Mural Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22.

“We’re just trying to liven up the space in Kirkwood and bring artwork to the people,” said Off the Tracks Co-Founder Adam Stephenson.

Six artists participated in the festival.

Carrie Padgett, co-founder and director of Off the Tracks said, “We use a combination of donated paint, donations from the community, and sponsorships from local businesses to make things like these beautiful murals happen for the public.”

Padgett said after Kirkwood Spring Fling, the public art non-profit plans to get to work on the College Avenue wall at Rockyford.

“It’s an ideal place to showcase a lot of the ridiculous talent that’s here in Atlanta, that’s been here a long time. We feel like that wall would be a perfect gallery to really show what we’re capable of in this neighborhood,” said Padgett.

Find out more at: offthetracksinc.org.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.