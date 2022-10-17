(PHOTOS) Pine LakeFest 2022

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Pine Lake, GA — LakeFest returned to Pine Lake on Oct. 15 & 16 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The two-day festival on the lakefront featured art vendors, live music and entertainment, a chalk art contest, Floatzilla, and other family fun.
Three-year-old Elianna Morton plays in the water during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tina Kite stops for a photo during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tiffany Shelton poses for a photo during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lola Bello checks out her Color Me Jazzed face painting during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pearl Parker watches the entertainment during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Glenn Phillips performs during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bobby Michaud and Frances look out at the lake during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Peter Hart entertains with puppets during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cousins Journei and Taniyah play with Peter Hart’s bunny puppet during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Aurora Moriss and Kaemon Dunaway pose with their chalk art during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Graham Bickerstaff poses with his chalk art during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Becky McGeehan gets a Tarot reading from Atlanta Shaman Dwight Harriman during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Color Me Jazzed face painter Jasmine Bouges gives Blakely Minks an abstract design during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Pine Lake Flash Mob performs during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Pine Lake Flash Mob performs during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Pine Lake Flash Mob performs during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Pine Lake Flash Mob performs during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Charon Cooper, in red Atlanta Falcons shirt, dances with the Pine Lake Flash Mob during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Greg Lawrence and his son join in the dancing with the Pine Lake Flash Mob during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vessels of the Spirit art vendor Susan Lightcap with her mixed media work during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Art vendor Bitsy Pitts with her work during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, AKA Linda Schreiber, with some hand sanitizer during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Glenn Phillips Band performs during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brennan Hamilton and Mattie Smyth rest a spell in the conversation cove during LakeFest in Pine Lake on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.