(PHOTOS) Pine LakeFest 2022

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Pine Lake, GA — LakeFest returned to Pine Lake on Oct. 15 & 16 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The two-day festival on the lakefront featured art vendors, live music and entertainment, a chalk art contest, Floatzilla, and other family fun.

