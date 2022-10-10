(PHOTOS) Porchfest 2022

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — This year’s Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8 did not disappoint with near-perfect weather and hundreds of porch performances by a variety of musical acts.

Event organizers say it’s the largest organic, free-range, fully crowdsourced free music festival in the southeast.

