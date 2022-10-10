(PHOTOS) Porchfest 2022

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — This year’s Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8 did not disappoint with near-perfect weather and hundreds of porch performances by a variety of musical acts.
Event organizers say it’s the largest organic, free-range, fully crowdsourced free music festival in the southeast.
Irish Friendsy performs in the courtyard at Oakhurst Baptist Church during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Teddy and three-year-old Levi Elrod hang out on their front porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mandi Strachota performs with her band on the Oakhurst Presbyterian Church lawn during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Edgar Clark, Jr. backs Mandi Strachota on drums at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jan Crofford, on front, lies on the lawn at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church while Mandi Strachota and her band perform during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
From left, Misti Buckem, her sister Cara Molyet, Jenny Joung, an exchange student from South Korea and Chloe Macknick listen to Mandi Strachota’s set at Oakhurst Presbyterian Church during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michael Butler checks out an artist market during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Oakhurst Market Chef/Butcher Stephen Reid cooks burgers during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mead Road is filled with people during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Scott Winn plays bass guitar with the Thrilbillies from a Mead Road porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Geoff Nagel and Greg Comrie enjoy the Thrillbillies set on Mead Road during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tiffany Brott and Tulip hang out during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Silvia Medrano-Edelstein and Jeff Evans from Chickens and Pigs perform on a Mead Road porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seven-year-old Maya dances to Chickens and Pigs during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Wowee Zowees play surf rock from a 3rd Avenue porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Quarenteens pose for a photo before playing their set on Spring Street during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kaddy Kobain performs from a 3rd Avenue porch during Oakhurst Porchfest on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
