(PHOTOS) Southern Surf Stompfest in Avondale Estates

Avondale Estates, GA — Southern Surf Stompfest returned to Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8. The family-friendly free music festival with a 1960s vibe was started seven years ago and featured live performances by surf music bands from across the country, merchandise vendors selling everything from tiki mugs and original art to vinyl records and Hawaiian shirts and food and beverage vendors.
The Manakooras perform during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Will and “Scary” Gary from Creature Features at Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Johnny Fink and Nicky Bricks at the Missing Fink Records merchandise table during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Surf band Nuclear Juarez bass player Mike Pittman poses in his Tiki Time shirt during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shawn Doughtie listens to the music during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Some of the merchandise from Horror in Clay available during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Viral Generation vendor Rachel Rarick models a flamingo top she had for sale that was made by her aunt during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vanna Vroom go-go dances along with the Manakooras during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Lori Glenn, Kevin Foote and Amanda Wollnick and other members of the Fraternal Order of Moai, a club of tiki enthusiasts, held a tiki garage sale to raise money for Furkids animal rescue during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Merchandise vendors sold everything from tiki mugs and original art to vinyl records and Hawaiian shirts during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brandon Campbell with some of his art for sale during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eric Wagoner wears a fez during Southern Surf Stompfest at Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
