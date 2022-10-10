(PHOTOS) Southern Surf Stompfest in Avondale Estates

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA — Southern Surf Stompfest returned to Little Tree Art Studios in Avondale Estates on Saturday, Oct. 8. The family-friendly free music festival with a 1960s vibe was started seven years ago and featured live performances by surf music bands from across the country, merchandise vendors selling everything from tiki mugs and original art to vinyl records and Hawaiian shirts and food and beverage vendors.

