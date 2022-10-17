By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — Formerly known as the Decatur Craft Beer Festival, Simply Us Doing Our Share (SUDS) took place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Legacy Park with hundreds of local and international beers for people to sample in souvenir-tasting glasses. Proceeds benefitted community projects.
From left, Matt Gieraltowski and Justin and Aly Goodman wear Matt’s homemade pretzels on their lanyards during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sceptre Brewing Arts owner Donald Durant pours a beer during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Blacktop Rockets perform during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Liz Hance pours a beer at the Twain’s Brewpub & Billiards tent during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Erin San Cristobal and James Attwood look over the selection from Three Taverns Brewery as volunteer Dave looks on during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Hunter prepares to fill a guest’s empty glass at the Wrecking Bar Brewpub tent during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Monday Night Brewing Field Marketing Representative Molly Hurd shows some of the company’s products available for sampling during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kevin Hughes wears beer mug socks during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Velma Mason wears an appropriate hat for the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Michele Romano’s face is festively decorated for the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at Legacy Park for the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nancy Frey pours a beer at the New Realm Brewing tent as Autumn Dubois (l) and Avery Pickerill look on during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Barbara Cockerham and Janice Hughes pose for a photo during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A group of friends wear snacks around their necks during the SUDS Decatur Craft Beer Festival at Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
