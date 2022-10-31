(PHOTOS) United Nations Day Parade and Celebration at ICS

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School held its annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration on Friday, Oct. 28 in Medlock Park. More than 450 students representing more than 60 countries participated in the parade and performances.
The Cross Keys High School Marching Band participates in the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Cross Keys High School Marching Band participates in the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
More than 450 students representing over 60 countries participated in the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students sing during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dance instructor Grace Chauta moves with her students as they perform onstage during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students perform a Latin American dance during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A multicultural dance medley is performed during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students perform an African dance during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Students sing during the International Community School’s annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration in Medlock Park on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
