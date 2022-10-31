(PHOTOS) United Nations Day Parade and Celebration at ICS

Share

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Greater Decatur, GA — The International Community School held its annual United Nations Day Parade and Celebration on Friday, Oct. 28 in Medlock Park. More than 450 students representing more than 60 countries participated in the parade and performances.

