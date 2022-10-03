(PHOTOS) 2022 Decatur Book Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor
Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival returned to First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1 for its 17th season. The day featured author panels, booksellers, book signings, food vendors, and entertainment.
Under 21 performs during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tricia Hersey signs a copy of her book “Rest is Resistance: A Manifesto” during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Owner Frank Reiss and events manager Loring Kemp work the A Cappella Books table during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rosemary Fletcher looks over the selection of reading material from Eagle Eye Book Shop during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Chef V from Bell Biscuits fills an order for a cinnamon apple fritter during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(From left) Journalist Jeremy Redmon moderates “Remembering & Resistance: Social Justice Across Genres” with authors Tricia Hersey, Elizabeth Hughey and Efren Olivares in the First Baptist Church of Decatur Sanctuary during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Worldwide Shirts owner Mitchell Bolgla screen prints a festival T-shirt during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Heather Gratwick looks over the Eagle Eye Book Shop literary apparel during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Lithonia Branch Library Technician Charon Cooper, on left, and Decatur Branch Library Technician Kayla Cunningham move to the music at the DeKalb County Public Library tent while a band plays during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A rock band entertains during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out the Charis Books & More table during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stella John, on left, talks with Tonya Dawson from the Atlanta Writers Club during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People gather at the First Baptist Church of Decatur during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seren Davis, on left, sits with Agnes Scott classmate Julian Uhlman while reading a new book during the 17th annual Decatur Book Festival at First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
