(PHOTOS) 2022 Decatur Book Festival

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival returned to First Baptist Church of Decatur on Saturday, Oct. 1 for its 17th season. The day featured author panels, booksellers, book signings, food vendors, and entertainment.

