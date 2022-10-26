Placita Latina hosting Haints and Saints parade on Oct. 30

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Placita Latina, Decatur’s celebration of Hispanic heritage, is joining forces to bring back the Halloween-themed Haints and Saints parade on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. This year, the parade will include elements of the Day of the Dead.

The parade will feature “Katrina” (Skeleton) puppets, and other Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) touches, as well as music from Black Sheep Ensemble, according to a press release.

The parade will start at the Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell Street, and end at the Decatur Square. The community is invited to come together for a fun evening, celebrating community and Latinx culture – and it’s not too late to gather friends, families, or co-workers for a marching group, donning the best, weirdest, cutest or most beautiful costumes or Halloween and Hispanic culture.

Volunteers are also needed. Sign-ups to walk, ride, drive, march, sing or dance, skip or twirl in the parade are open until Wednesday, Oct. 26. To register to walk in the parade or learn more about Placita Latina, click here.

