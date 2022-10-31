President Barack Obama campaigns for Georgia’s Democratic candidates

Share

Atlanta, GA — Former President Barack Obama visited metro Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 28, to encourage voters to head to the polls this week and on Election Day.

Election Day is Nov. 8. This week is the last week of early voting. Voters have until Friday, Nov. 4 to vote early.

“I am here to ask you to vote,” Obama said. “This election requires every single one of us to do our part.”

The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available for the Nov. 8 general election. The last day to submit an application for an absentee ballot was Oct. 28. Absentee ballots must be returned to a ballot box by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Voters are now required to provide either a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia ID card number or a copy of another for of ID when applying for an absentee ballot. For more information about ID requirements, click here.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Board of Registrars or dropped off at drop box locations during early voting. To view the list of drop box locations, visit the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections website and click on the “absentee information” tab.

To view the list of early voting, visit the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections website and click on the “Early Voting is Available in DeKalb County” tab.

After early voting ends, absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Obama told the audience at the Gateway International Convention Center that tuning out of this election is not an option and “the only way to make this economy fair is if we, all of us, fight for it.”

He added that the only way to defend a democracy is if everyone fights for it as well.

“There may be a lot of issues at stake in this election, but the basic question — a fundamental question that you should be asking yourself right now — is who will fight for you,” Obama said.

He also encouraged voters to not be concerned about democracy, the economy or other issues driving a lack of engagement, and urged the crowd to make plans to vote.

“If you’re scared, don’t put your head under the covers. If you’re anxious, don’t put your head in the sand. If you’re frustrated right now, don’t complain. Don’t tune out,” he said. “I need you to get off your couch and vote. Put down your phone and give TikTok a rest and vote.”

During the event, Obama campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

He also plugged other Democrats running for statewide office including, Bee Nguyen, who’s running for secretary of state, and attorney general candidate Jen Jordan.

Stacey Abrams is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

“We have come together in this moment because we know what is possible,” Abrams said. “We know that we deserve more in the state of Georgia than they’ve been telling us for a while. We know that by turning to each other instead of turning on each other, we can turn Georgia around.”

Abrams also outlined some of her plans, if she’s elected, including raising teacher salaries, supporting workers and making technical college free to students.

“For the first time, we’ve got more than we ever could have expected. We’ve got a diverse ticket that looks like Georgia,” Abrams said. “We’ve got $6.6 billion sitting in our coffers right now, after we paid our bills, after we put 50% in our rainy day fund. As your governor, I will expand Medicaid as my first act in office.”

Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s incumbent U.S. senator, is running against Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

“While we have gotten a lot of work done, we’ve got more to do. We’re here tonight because we have unfinished business,” Warnock said. “Here’s the word, we need everybody to vote.”

Georgia has been seeing record turnout throughout early voting. Warnock noted that a vote is a sacred thing.

“We are turning out because we know that a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children. We’re turning out because we know that your vote is your voice and your voice is your human dignity,” Warnock said.

