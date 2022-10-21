Share

Atlanta, GA — The Related Group’s mixed-use development Manor Druid Hills was approved for a property tax break by Decide DeKalb’s Board of Directors, according to a press release.

The Decide DeKalb board voted to approve a funding mechanism on Oct. 13 for the $180 million project, according to a press release. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2023, the press release says.

“We’ve been working with community members and County officials over the past several months, refining our redevelopment plans, and this vote was essential for moving the project forward. It means that Manor Druid Hills will now move to the next phase of planning and ultimately a ground-breaking celebration,” said Ed Allen, EVP of Development for Related Development LLC. “We have enjoyed working with Decide DeKalb and County leaders on this development, and Related is actively looking for more opportunities in DeKalb County.”

Manor Druid Hills will be located at 2601 Briarcliff Road, and include 381 apartments with 20% of the units available at affordable rates, 55,000 square feet of medical office space, a 140-room hotel with long-term stay suites for families of patients at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, as well as $4.5 million in roadway, sidewalk and greenspace improvements. The project is expected to create 220 temporary construction jobs.

Manor Druid Hills is anticipated to serve the needs of nearby residents and surrounding businesses.

“With the decision of the Decide DeKalb board, we’re now poised to build an incredible project that includes a hotel that will serve families that visit Children’s Hospital of Atlanta nearby, affordable housing that will serve public servants like teachers, and will create 270 full-time jobs with an average six figure salary,” Allen added. “It will be an amazing asset for this community and the entire region.”

Decide DeKalb Development Authority, is the economic development arm for the county. The development authority estimates that over 20 years, taxes paid on Manor Druid Hills will exceed $94 million – with $43 million going to the school board, $36 million to DeKalb County and $2.7 million to Brookhaven. Annually, taxes will total $4 million per year over the first 10-years of the agreement. Taxes currently paid on the site total $129,564 per year.