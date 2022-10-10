Reminder: Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for midterm election

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Heads up voters, Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 midterm election.

To register to vote, voters must be at least 17.5 years old to register and 18 years old to vote. They must be a United States citizen, a legal resident of the county, not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony, and not be found mentally incompetent by a judge.

Voters can check their registration status on the state’s My Voter Page.

There are a variety of ways to register to vote. Here’s a list of options from the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Department:

– If you have a Georgia Driver’s License or State ID Card, you can register online. – You can choose to register when you renew or apply for your driver’s license at Department of Driver Services. – If you are registered in DeKalb County and changing your address within the county, you can fill out the back of your precinct card. – You can download a voter registration form. – You can go to the DeKalb VRE office, a public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, school, or other government offices for a registration form. – College students can obtain Georgia voter registration forms, or the necessary forms to register in any state in the U.S., from their school registrar’s office or from the office of the Vice President of Academic Affairs. Applications can be emailed to [email protected], faxed to 404-298-4038 or mailed to Voter Registration and Elections, 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur, GA 30032.

Advanced voting in DeKalb County for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. The hours for advanced voting will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Absentee ballots are available for the Nov. 8 general election. The last day to submit an application for an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Absentee ballots must be returned to a ballot box by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Voters are now required to provide either a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia ID card number or a copy of another for of ID when applying for an absentee ballot. For more information about ID requirements, click here.

Absentee ballots can be mailed to the Board of Registrars or dropped off at a drop box locations during early voting. To view the list of drop box locations, visit the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections website and click on the “absentee information” tab.

To view the list of early voting, visit the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections website and click on the “Early Voting is Available in DeKalb County” tab.

After early voting ends, absentee ballots can still be delivered by hand to the front desk of the Voter Registration and Elections Office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their ballots and precinct location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

Voters age 75 and older, or those with a physical disability, should go to the front of the line and ask a poll worker for assistance.

Individuals voting in person should bring a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or voter identification card.

Local DeKalb County races on the ballot are the DeKalb Board of Commissioners Districts 2, 3 and 7, as well as the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor.

Statewide races on the ballot are governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, commissioner of agriculture, commissioner of insurance, state school superintendent and commissioner of labor.

Several state legislators representing DeKalb County are also up for election, including House Districts 52 and 80-95. Senate Districts 10, 40-44 and 55 will be on the ballot as well.

Georgia United States House Districts 4 and 5 and one U.S. Senate will be on the ballot.

To see the composite sample ballot, click here.

