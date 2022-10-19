Safe Streets returns to East Lake this Halloween

Share

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association (ELNCA) met via Zoom on Monday, October 17, at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.

Here are the major highlights:

Safe Streets returns to East Lake neighborhoods this Halloween

After asking for financial support last month, Safe Streets is back this Halloween. They received generous donations from City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari’s office as well as local real estate agent Ashley Derrick.

Safe Streets will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, where a police officer will be posted at the edge of East Lake Park on Memorial Drive to help safe trick-or-treating.

For more information about Safe Streets, go to: https://eastlake.org/event/halloween-safe-streets/. If you’re still interested in donating, click here.

Equipment, valuables stolen in landscaping and construction sites

When Lt. Carroll from Zone 6 joined the meeting, residents of the Olmsted at East Lake subdivision raised concerns about recent crime in their complex. They said that equipment was stolen from their landscaping crew’s truck in the middle of the day, while working in the area.

ELNCA President Kristine Lucas said that construction and landscaping crews continue to be targets of theft.

Based on concerns, the East Lake Patrol urged people to 1.) keep vehicles locked with valuables secured and out of sight, and 2.) for construction and landscaping crews to keep their keys with them instead of inside their vehicles.

2479 Memorial Drive, 2569 Hosea L Williams variance applications supported by ELNCA

Two variance applications were presented and given the ELNCA’s support during the meeting: V-22-144: 2479 Memorial Drive, and V-22-152: 2569 Hosea L Williams. Both were approved, and results were shared with the NPU.

The first application, for the property at 2479 Memorial Drive, requests to build a structure after a business burned down there a couple of years ago. The building would house a small office as well as a storage facility for a landscaping business. The variance requests to reduce the setback of the side of the property to allow for the structure.

The second application, for the property at 2569 Hosea L Williams, requests to build an additional dwelling unit (ADU) closer to a side setback, allowing room for a pre-existing tree on the other side of the ADU.

Calling volunteers for A Grave Affair, October 29

A Grave Affair returns for its third year on Saturday, October 29, and the call for volunteers is still out.

Event proceeds go to the ELNCA to help fund community events, scholarships, contributions to local organizations, and maintenance for the East View Cemetery.

The event is held at East View Cemetery from 4 to 9 p.m., rain or shine. Attendees can expect food vendors, wine and beer, a trick-or-treating area for children, a silent auction, and live music.

Interested in volunteering? Reach out to Kristine Lucas via email at [email protected].

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.