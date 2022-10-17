What’s happening this week: album release, Diwali celebration, Ale Days

Share

This story has been updated.

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a Mightmare album release show, a Diwali celebration at Oakhurst Elementary School in Decatur, and Avondale Ale Days. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How are the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the DeKalb County Public Library Decatur Branch until Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public.

Amy Christine Parker with Delilah Dawson, Christina Farley, and Vivi Barnes

Amy Christine Parker and her band of bookish besties, Delilah Dawson, Christina Farley, and Vivi Barnes are flying into Little Shop of Stories to celebrate the release of Amy’s newest YA thriller: “Flight 171″. They’ll be playing games, answering questions from the audience, and sharing all the deets on Amy’s book. Admission is free, however, guests still need to “purchase” a ticket for everyone in their group. (ex: a family of four needs four tickets) Attendees must buy a book from Little Shop of Stories in order to enter the signing line.

Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival

The festival will be held at Harmony Park on Oct. 22 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the event website;

The Community Center of South Decatur (CCSD) Board is bringing back your favorite community event! After 20 years, we are taking it back to where it all started as a community celebration in Oakhurst’s Harmony Park – the home of our historical gem, The Solarium. Mark your calendars for BBQ & Bands on October 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. We are excited to share that BBQ & Bands is being brought to you this year by our presenting partner, Ford’s BBQ. Proceeds from the festival will continue to benefit The Solarium at Historic Scottish Rite and their Community Grant Program. This year’s festival will feature FREE entry, a variety of BBQ and food options, beer, live music, a vendor marketplace, and more. Tasting and sip tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Zombie Run at Three Taverns Brewery

Join Fleet Feet Decatur every month on every the third Wednesday for their Run/Walk Club at Three Taverns Brewery. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. they are doing a Zombie Run. Come decked out in zombie clothes and make up. There will be a Best Zombie Costume contest, plus raffles & prizes. HD Prep will be on site with smash burgers & fries. Plus Puma Shoes will offer show demos and tips, tricks and advice. Fleet Feet plans to offer their normal 2-, 3-, & 4-mile routes from the brewery, so it’ll be great for any age/fitness level.

AntiquiTEA

The practice of śamatha (calm abiding) is considered an essential form of meditation in the Buddhist tradition. Through śamatha, practitioners learn to focus their minds single-pointedly on a chosen object of meditation, such as the breath, an image of the Buddha, or love and compassion for all sentient beings. Subsequently, this attentional stability is to be combined with wisdom to penetrate the delusions that bind ordinary beings to samsara. Over the centuries, artists have developed beautiful visual imagery to aid in the teaching of this practice. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4-5 p.m. enjoy ginger tea and sweets as Dr. Brendan Ozawa-de Silva, senior lecturer in Emory’s Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics, discusses a new thangka painting in the museum’s collection of Asian art created over the last two years by master painters at the Norbulingka Institute in Dharamsala, India that depicts the śamatha’s nine stages of the taming of the mind. He will explore the important symbolic and pedagogical meaning in each image of what, at first glance, appears to be simply a monk, an elephant, and monkey, and a hare traveling up a hill. This event is also accessible via Zoom.

Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

During this six-week series, Woodlands Garden will explore the outdoors and build connections with nature and other families interested in being outside and exploring this magical world we live in. A perfect hike for little legs. This week’s Tyke Hike will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 9:30 a.m. Spots for this event must be booked ahead of time.

Student Guide Tours for Emory International Students

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 3-4 p.m. come take a tour of the “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones” exhibition with Ruby Vickers, a Classics and English major who is graduating in spring 2023, and explore the meanings behind a variety of images represented on the gemstones. The tour will also focus on the similarities and differences between mythological, historical, and functional imagery represented on the gemstones, and how this relates to their different purposes. Student Guide tours are free but space is limited and registration is required. There will also be tours available on Friday, Oct. 21 at the same time. There will also be tours available in Chinese/Mandarin on Friday, Oct. 21, from 12-1 p.m.

Midweek Mile and Dash and Grand Prix XC 5K

The Atlanta Track Club’s sixth and final scored event in the Grand Prix Series presented by Summit Coffee is the Grand Prix Cross Country 5K in Decatur, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. What better way to finish the fall season than with a traditional cross country race? The event will take place in Decatur’s Legacy Park on a two-loop 1.5 mile course with grass, dirt and rolling hills. This event will be held alongside the kids’ Midweek Mile & Dash event open to ages 14 and under. Free for kids under age 14. The 5K is free for ATC members and $20 for non-members.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Demon Copperhead: An Evening with Barbara Kingsolver

On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Charis and the Georgia Center for the Book welcome Barbara Kingsolver for a celebration of “Demon Copperhead: A Novel” at the First Baptist Church of Decatur. From the New York Times bestselling author of “Unsheltered and Flight Behavior,” a brilliant novel which enthralls, compels, and captures the heart as it evokes a young hero’s unforgettable journey to maturity. Kingsolver will be speaking, reading and offering a question and answer session. There will not be a book signing at this event.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of the Decatur Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. Decatur’s dead are pretty restless. Meet for the tour in Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under. Other dates for tours this week include Oct. 21, 22, and 23, all at 8 p.m. as well.

Mightmare Album Release Show

Mightmare is coming to Atlanta on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. at 529, located at 529 Flat Shoals Ave. to debut their album. Mightmare is the solo project of River Shook, a queer non-binary writer, composer, producer, and performer, most known for fronting punk country band Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. Mightmare’s debut album “Cruel Liars” showcases River’s versatility as an artist, writer, and singer, leaning hard into early influences such as Elliott Smith, Interpol, Belle & Sebastian, and Blonde Redhead. “Cruel Liars” is a riff-centric wading in the indie rock dark pop shallows with sleek hooks and a sense of unstoppability in the face of imminent danger. Mightmare makes you feel seen, heard, and indomitable.

Breast Cancer Awareness Event with the Pink Frog Foundation and Commissioner Cochran-Johnson

The Pink Frog Foundation together with Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is hosting a breast cancer awareness event on Friday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodruff Quad. Participants will learn facts about breast cancer and learn self-exam tips for October’s month of Breast Cancer Awareness. There will be giveaways, food samples, DJ entertainment and much more.

Avondale Ale Days

Calling all craft beer beasts – the time has come to descend on Avondale Estates Oct. 21-23 from 4-7 p.m. to enjoy live music, food and local craft beers along the Dale Ale Trail at Little Cottage Brewery, The Lost Druid Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and Wild Heaven Beer. Look for three special event beers created by the city’s award-winning brewers. Voted the No. 1 Best Small-Town Beer Scene in the country (USA Today), Avondale Estates is the destination for all creatures who love craft beer. Earn a event pint glass by purchasing a beverage at each stop on the trail throughout the weekend.

Bikes & Brews

Join Bikes & Brews (formerly 3rd Friday Ride) each month on the third Friday for a slow paced, six mile ride around Decatur. The run will start at the Decatur Recreation Center and end at one of the local breweries. This month’s ride will be on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Collage as Consolation: A Workshop with Melanie Mowinski

Join Melanie Mowinski, artist and author of “Collage Your Life: Techniques, Prompts, and Inspiration for Creative Self-Expression and Visual Storytelling,” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. for a 90-minute workshop. Participants will explore creative practice, the intuitive nature of collage making, and the power of collage to heal. Expect a guided art making process designed to look into yourself and out to your world. Plan to leave with ideas and images to accompany you on your own creative path. All supplies provided for this workshop compliments of the DeKalb Library Foundation. Tickets are limited.

Fall Festival and Artist Challenge at Legacy Park

Join Legacy Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon for a day of family-friendly fun and watch as some of your favorite Atlanta artists race against the clock to complete their works of art in an allotted time — all while raising support to help Paint Love bring more art to more children. Six of your favorite local artists will race the clock to complete a painting in just three hours. But there’s a catch — each artist starts with just a blank canvas and will need your help to earn the supplies they need to finish their masterpiece. Donations will unlock cans of paint, paint brushes, and all the tools the artists need. Most importantly, your donations will provide future programming for youth in our community. It will be a fun, fast paced, and interactive atmosphere for everyone.

Wylde Family Series: All About Spinach

Join Wylde Center’s Farm to School Program Manager, Dory Cooper, for a family cooking lesson, “All About Spinach,” on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m. Adults and children ages 5-8 years old will tour the Edgewood Community Learning Garden, participate in hands-on cooking lessons to make their own healthy snacks using spinach, learn about the nutritional benefits of spinach and other fresh fruits and vegetables and plant their own spinach seeds in the community garden. This event is in celebration of October Farm to School Month and is part of a state-wide campaign to get kids across Georgia eating, growing, and learning about a new fruit or vegetable. This year’s featured vegetable is spinach. The session is limited to 14 participants and is recommended for ages five through eight. We also ask that there be no more than two children per adult since adults will be helping with the hands-on cooking lesson. Tickets are $20 per child for non-members, $15 per child for Wylde Center members.

DeKalb County PAL 5K Race

The DeKalb County Police Athletic League is hosting a 5K Run/Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. at 1960 Exchange Place, Tucker. Help fund PAL youth programs by participating in a fun race day with Fall Fest activities for the whole family. All participants will receive a shirt and participation medal. Awards will be given in several age categories. 100% of the profits will go directly to local PAL youth mentoring, sports, and academic programs.

Diwali Celebration Hosted by City Schools of Decatur Parent-Teacher Associations

The CSD PTAs are hosing a Diwali celebration on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Oakhurst Elementary School, 175 Mead Road in Decatur. There will be Henna tattoos, Rangoli, Diya making, food, dance, and more. Organizers are also seeking more volunteers and the community is encouraged to donate items from the celebration’s Amazon wish list. Attendees can pre-order from Naan Stop’s special Diwali menu.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Laszlo-Excalibur Lecture at the Carlos Museum

On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2-23 p.m. in a lecture titled “The People Behind the Stones,” Kenneth Lapatin, curator of antiquities at the J. Paul Getty Museum, explores what we can know about the many, often anonymous people—women as well as men, the enslaved as well as the free—who contributed to the production and dissemination of ancient engraved gems, drawing on evidence gathered, like the gems themselves, from across the Mediterranean and beyond. The John Laszlo, M.D. Excalibur Lecture was established through the generosity of Dr. Laszlo’s family and friends in honor of his retirement from the American Cancer Society. This lecture is free and open to the Emory community and the public. This lecture is also available via Zoom.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Emory Chamber Music Family Series Concert

On Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4-5 p.m. the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta (ECMSA) with the Carlos Museum welcomes violinist Linda Rosenthal & actor William Blush for a program titled Strings & Stories, combining music and theater in a delightful kaleidoscope of favorite children’s stories, classical music, whimsical mime, and improvisation.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Avondale Estates Planning, Architecture and Zoning Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.

The Tucker Economic Development Strategic Plan Community will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street and via Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Decatur City Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street.

The Decatur City Environmental Sustainability Board will meet on Friday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore St.

