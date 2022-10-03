What’s happening this week: Porchfest, women’s business expo, new Fernbank exhibit

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

For more community events, visit “How Do You Atlanta?” To add an event to the calendar, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including the 17th Annual Women’s Empowerment Business Expo hosted by UGA, the beginning of Fernbank Museum’s new Journey to Space exhibit, and Oakhurst Porchfest. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

“Celebrating Our Collective Culture” Exhibition

A celebration of Latinx culture in its distinct and diverse collectivity, the second annual Placita Latina exhibition will be hosted in the Decatur Arts Alliance gallery until Oct. 14. The gallery is free and open to the public daily between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Join us for a closing reception on Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Commemorate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month with Latinx food and music, plus a small mercado with Hispanic/Latinx visual artists.

For more information, click here.

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How are the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch until October 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., there will be a virtual talk with some of the artists involved with the gallery.

For more information, click here.

Renée Watson – Ways to Share Joy

Little Shop of Stories is hosting an author event on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. for one of the sweetest and most uplifting books to date, “Ways to Share Joy.” Renée Watson is back with another Ryan Hart story, filled with even more best friend dilemmas, over the top pranks and ways to see the bright side when things are looking dim. Admission and a pre-order of a copy of “Ways to Share Joy” is $16.99. A companion ticket is $0 (This ticket may only be added to an Admission + Pre-order ticket; it may not be purchased by itself). The event will be held at Little Shop of Stories, 133 E. Court Square in Decatur.

For more information, click here.

Kelly’s Market and Fleet Feet Tuesday Morning Run Series in Celebration of Placita Latina

Join Fleet Feet at Kelly’s Market for part of their Placita Latina Tuesday morning run series on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 6:30-8 a.m. Placita Latina is a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and runs from Sept 15 to Oct 15. Kelly’s Market will be providing free coffee and will have a breakfast menu that includes Mexican-ish El Burrito and El Don (jalapeño egg with chorizo). Upon arrival, please find the Fleet Feet table in front of Kelly’s Market. Please sign in, acknowledge the waiver, and grab a map. A key box will be available. Water will be available, but not on the course so please plan accordingly. Fleet Feet is offering a 5K route for this series. Parking is available behind the market and along East Howard Ave.

For more information, click here.

Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

During this six-week series, Woodlands Garden will explore the outdoors and build connections with nature and other families interested in being outside and exploring this magical world we live in. A perfect hike for little legs. This week’s Tyke Hike will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9:30 a.m. Spots for this event must be booked ahead of time.

For more information, click here.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

For more information, click here.

Beyond the Pictorial: The Materiality of Classical Gems

At the Carlos Museum on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m., in a lecture titled “Beyond the Pictorial: The Materiality of Classical Gems,” Rachel Patt, Mary Seeger O’Boyle Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Princeton’s Seeger Center for Hellenic Studies, will discuss the ways in which viewers in antiquity would have engaged with gemstones that expanded beyond the miniature images carved onto impossibly small surfaces. Patt will explore what is meant precisely by “materiality,” a term for the many ways the matter of things matters, and approach these tiny objects in terms of their physical and aesthetic qualities considering their material dynamism alongside the traditional art historical concern of iconography. The exhibition galleries will be open extended hours, from 4-7:30 p.m. prior to the program. If you would prefer to attend this program virtually, Zoom registration is available.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

17th Annual Women’s Empowerment Business Expo 2022

On Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., join the UGA Small Business Development Center for the 17th Annual Women’s Business Expo with a focus on empowerment in a variety of key business areas for women business leaders and entrepreneurs. Gain business insights, share executive expertise and block your day for connecting with a diverse network of businesswomen from all ages and stages of success. This event includes panel discussions and TED talks from women leaders with a variety of backgrounds. Learn impactful tips, techniques, and resources for small business owners, along with the personal and professional experiences of women business owners. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Tucker First Fridays At the rek Gallery

The rek Gallery invites Tucker to come out every first Friday of the month for a meet and greet with featured artists. The Gallery will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., and will take place at the Tucker rek Gallery, 3383 Lawrenceville Highway.

For more information, click here.

National Faith & Blue Weekend at Milam Park

The Clarkston Faith-Based Organizations and the Clarkston Police Department are hosting a Faith and Blue event on Friday, Oct. 7, 6-9 p.m., at Milam Park, 3867 Norman Road in Clarkston. The mission of the National Faith and Blue Weekend is to facilitate safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations. There will be various faith-based organizations, free shaved ice and an outdoor movie showing of “Sing 2.” The movie begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. The event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

Free Friday Night Movie Under the Stars at the Point

Join the Point for classic movies under the stars. Feel like a star and enjoy special VIP premier seating when you spend $25 or more at any restaurant or retailer at the Point. VIP guests will receive popcorn, candy and a beverage. Free public seating is also available, so bring a blanket and a chair and enjoy some of your favorite movie classics. On Friday, Oct. 7, the free movie will be “Casablanca.”

For more information, click here.

Fairies in the Garden at Woodlands Garden

Fairies in the Garden features artistic “fairy” houses, hidden throughout the Garden’s eight-acre forest for young nature-lovers to find. Skyland Trail artists will create intricate tiny houses in the woods, just for you to uncover. They could be tucked away below an old tree, under a bridge or right along the trails. Discover tiny fairy dwellings built from bark, twigs, branches, seed heads, leaves and other natural materials, tucked in sheltered nooks along the garden’s paths. Colonies will include root fairies, stump fairies, fortress fairies, moss fairies … and of course trolls under the bridge. The fairy houses will be on display from Oct. 8-22. Guests may arrive any time during the garden’s regular daylight hours, and admission is free. Wear a costume for a fun plus!

For more information, click here.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

For more information, click here.

Fernbank Audubon Walk

On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m., join a Georgia Audubon Society volunteer and discover more about the feathered inhabitants of Fernbank Forest, both permanent residents and visitors. This program is excellent for beginning birders or those desiring gentle terrain. Masks are required for all attending the walk. These walks have limited capacity, and social distancing will be practiced as best as possible on the trails. All ages are welcome. The program is held rain or shine but may be canceled in cases of severe weather. We recommend participants bring binoculars, field guides and water. Once the walk begins, participants must remain with the group for the duration of the program. Cost is included with Museum Admission, and free for Fernbank members and Georgia Audubon Society members Space is limited to 20 people and reservations are required online.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Space Explorer Day at Fernbank Museum

Ignite your curiosity for space at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a day of science demonstrations, cosmic crafts, intergalactic exhibits and more! Climb aboard for a closer look into our solar system and beyond.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Journey to Space

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 8, check out Fernbank’s new exhibit, Journey to Space. Get a hands-on, climb-aboard experience at what it takes to travel to, work in and live surrounded by space in this transformative special exhibition. Explore the vacuum of space, radiation, meteoroids, and temperature extremes of this extraordinary environment aboard an orbiting space station. Through games, multimedia components, and interactive exhibits, learn how astronauts eat, sleep, and even go to the bathroom in space. Cost is included with general admission, free for members, and free with CityPASS. This exhibit will be on display until Jan. 1, 2023.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Workshop for Teachers: Meditation and Mindfulness in Art and Culture

At the Carlos Museum on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brenden Ozawa-de Silva of Emory’s Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Meditation will lead teachers in an in-depth look at a thangka painting used in a meditation practice known as “the nine steps of the calming of the mind.” This form of meditation aims to develop and strengthen the ability to calm and focus the mind on a chosen object of meditation, such as breath or compassion. Educators will learn about ways in which a work of art can be used as a secular teaching tool for mindfulness and meditation in the classroom. The fee for this workshop is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Space is limited, and registration is required.

For more information, click here.

Event listing provided by a community supporter.

Oakhurst Porchfest

Porchfest is back for another year of music and fun times, taking place on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at noon. A grassroots community music festival where front porches become stages, yards become venues, and radical generosity and good will rule the day. 200 or so bands. 8 hours of totally free music in Decatur’s beautiful Oakhurst neighborhood.

For more information, click here.

Three Taverns Halloween Art Market

Join Sudnat Studios at Three Taverns Brewery for a spooky pop-up market. Shop over 15 local artists, chow down with some yummy food and drink some of the best beer in town. Fun kicks off at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8, so grab your buddies & come hangout.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Pumpkin Truck

The Pumpkin Truck will be at the Market Pavilion of the Avondale Estates Town Green on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 from 3-6 p.m. They will have a huge variety of pumpkins and gourds, hay bales, cornstalks, a kids pumpkin painting station, and a “Pumpkin Wall” for photos.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of the Decatur Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share a common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. You will never forget the twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Don’t be surprised if you capture orbs and apparitions with a camera – Decatur’s dead are pretty restless. Meet for the tour in Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under.

For more information, click here.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors, and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

For more information, click here.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Avondale Estates Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N McDonough St., and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will hold a zoning meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom and DCTV.

The Stone Mountain Public Hearing and City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Historic Preservation Commission will hold a specially called meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.