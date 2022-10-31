What’s happening this week: Terrific Thursdays, welcome week, concert series

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Terrific Thursdays in Decatur, the 2022 Global Village Welcome Walk and the return of the Beacon Hills concert series. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How are the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the DeKalb County Public Library Decatur Branch until Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public.

Till Death Do Us Part Murder Mystery at the Iberian Pig

Join the Iberian Pig on Monday, Oct. 31 for their sixth annual Murder Mystery Dinner, Drinks & Show beginning promptly at 6 p.m. Indulge in charcuterie, cheese, tapas, spooky paella, whole roasted pig, dessert, and crime. Beverages are available for additional purchase. The cost is $110 per guest, all-inclusive of tax, gratuity and fees.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Monday, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of the Decatur Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. You will never forget the twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Don’t be surprised if you capture orbs and apparitions with a camera – Decatur’s dead are pretty restless. Meet for the tour in Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under. Other dates for tours this week include Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. as well.

Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

During this six-week series, Woodlands Garden will explore the outdoors and build connections with nature and other families interested in being outside and exploring this magical world we live in. A perfect hike for little legs. This week’s Tyke Hike will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 9:30 a.m. Spots for this event must be booked ahead of time.

“Queer Eye” on the Carlos Gallery Talk

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 7:30-9 p.m. turn a “Queer Eye” on the Carlos Museum with Curator of Greek and Roman Art, Ruth Allen, and Cody Houseman, instructor in the art history department, as they explore conceptions and depictions of gender fluidity and human sexuality in the exhibition “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones” and the galleries of Greek and Roman art.

Seeing Perfection: Ancient Egyptian Images Beyond Representation

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m. at the Carlos Museum, Rune Nyord, assistant professor in Emory’s Art History Department, discusses his new book, “Seeing Perfection: Ancient Egyptian Images beyond Representation,” part of Ancient Egypt in Context Series published by Cambridge University Press, which presents a fresh examination of the main roles and purposes of ancient Egyptian images. In Egyptological tradition, approaches to this topic have tended to be strongly shaped by top-down frameworks with little evidential support, derived either from 19th-century hypotheses and/or from clear monotheistic expectations. Combined with a crucial return to the primary sources, such frameworks hold significant potential for a new approach to ancient Egyptian images. In taking up this challenge, “Seeing Perfection ” seeks to sidestep traditional perspectives on Egyptian art by focusing squarely on the ontological status of images in ancient thought and experience. This lecture is presented in collaboration with the Fox Center Public Scholarship Forum.

Terrific Thursdays

Twinkling lights, cheery music, festive window displays, and family-friendly events. Decatur is filled with surprise and delight throughout the holiday season. Enjoy shopping, algorithm-free at Terrific Thursdays, extra special shopping days in November and December. Shoppers find various deals, discounts, and more, and warm welcomes at independent and local shops. Participating businesses will stay open late and offer beverages and snacks while you get gifty. Look out for in-store pop-ups, open houses, and receptions too.

Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet at Fernbank Museum

Offering delight to the ears and patriotic inspiration for all, the Navy Band Southeast Brass Quintet has performed for hundreds of thousands across the United States, and will perform at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Their musical selections encompass over 600 years of history, ranging from ancient baroque to modern-day favorites with every style in between thrown in for good measure. The cost of this event is included with general admission. Museum members get in free.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Ross Gay discusses “Inciting Joy”

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. join the Georgia Center for the Book at the Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street for an evening with award-winning poet and memoirist Ross Gay to discuss his new collection of essays Inciting Joy. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is strongly encouraged to secure a spot, but is not required.

Epic Reads Meet Up

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Library, Epic Reads is returning to in-person events with an epic lineup of authors and books. Don’t miss Justina Ireland, Megan Whalen Turner, Marie Arnold, Erica Waters, and Jodi Lynn Anderson this November as they hit the road to talk about their new books. Special Epic Reads tote bags are available to attendees who purchase at least one of the promotional titles, while supplies last.

Cooke Noontime Concert with David Deveau

The Chamber Music Society’s 30th anniversary season continues with the next Cooke Noontime Concert in Emerson Hall at the Schwartz Center. No tickets or registration is needed, and there is room for all. Distinguished pianist David Deveau performs Beethoven’s final two Piano Sonatas – the ecstatic Op. 110 and the mystical Op. 111. This event takes place on Friday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. in Emerson Hall at the Schwartz Center at Emory. Mr. Deveau will also give a public Masterclass on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in Tharp Rehearsal Hall in the Schwartz Center, also free, with no tickets or registration required.

Tucker First Fridays At the rek Gallery

The rek Gallery invites Tucker to come out every first Friday of the month for a meet and greet with featured artists. The Gallery will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m. and will take place at the Tucker rek Gallery, 3383 Lawrenceville Highway.

Carlos Museum Bronze Pour

On Friday, Nov. 4, from 6-9 p.m. the Carlos Museum welcomes the artists from Atlanta’s Inferno Foundry and their portable foundry for the annual Bronze Pour. Explore extraordinary works of bronze in the Carlos collections with a gallery guide written by recent Emory graduate Lizzie Meulbroek. Inspired by griffins and gods in the galleries, head for the Tate Room to pick up your scratch mold and carve your own design. Enjoy dinner from Community BBQ as you watch molten bronze flow from the crucible. The fee is $30 for Carlos members and $50 for nonmembers. Space is limited and registration is required.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7-10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

2022 Global Village Welcome Walk Presented by Delta Air Lines

On Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. Global Village Project’s annual Welcome Walk will aim to bring together about 300 people, including students, teachers, parents, volunteers, donors and friends of GVP. The purpose is to celebrate Global Village Project’s commitment of welcoming refugees and immigrants into the community. The five mile walk along the PATH trail begins at Refuge Coffee and ends at Global Village Project, housed in Decatur Presbyterian Church at 205 Sycamore Street in Decatur. Following the walk, there are fun festivities including henna making, vendor shopping, music, and more.

Laurel Ridge Fall Festival

The annual Laurel Ridge Elementary School Fall Festival is coming up Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. It will be a fun-filled day of hay rides, face painting, petting zoo, games, crafts, concessions and more. There will also be a chili cook-off and a book fair.

2022 Decatur Wine Festival

The Decatur Arts Alliance’s 20th annual fundraiser returns in 2022. Come sample over 400 varieties of wine with your commemorative wine glass. The festival will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on the Decatur Square, located at 509 N McDonough Street in Decatur. Early entry begins at noon and sample pours begin at 12:30 p.m.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Sunday FUNday at the Carlos Museum

On Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1-4 p.m. explore miniature masterpieces in stone in the exhibition “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones.” Then head to the studio to make your own gemstone using Sculpey polymer clay and turn them into rings or pendants. This drop-in program is free and open to the public and includes admission to galleries. Sunday FUNdays at the Carlos Museum are made possible through the generous financial support of the David R. and Margaret C. Clare Foundation, and The Point.

The Beacon Hills Concert Series: Okello

The Beacon Hill Concert Series, presented by Mayor Emerita Elizabeth Wilson, returns Sunday, Nov. 6 from 3-5 p.m. with American cellist-songwriter, Okorie “Okello” Johnson, whose artistry integrates cello performance, live-sound-looping, improvisation, and storytelling – all culminating in original compositions will perform. This series, featuring live music by Black and Indigenous artists, is held on the site of Decatur’s historic Beacon Hill neighborhood, a once-thriving Black community. Each outdoor concert provides an opportunity for a Beacon Elder to share memories of the community in its heyday with current residents, and visitors, and reclaim a part of their personal histories. Attendees are invited to bring food/beverages, or to purchase food at Black and Indigenous-owned food trucks on site, or dine out at one of Decatur’s local restaurants before the show. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome, and guests are encouraged to enjoy the space and the Art for the People installment, “What Sonia Said,” a sculpture by Ellex Swavoni.

Student Guide Tours for Emory International Students

On Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. join Olivia Willingham, an Emory senior majoring in anthropology and art history, to explore the making of the gemstones in “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones” and the marks that these ancient artists left behind. The tour includes an interactive making activity at the beginning. Student Guide tours are free, but space is limited, and registration is required. There will also be tours available in Chinese/Mandarin on Friday, Nov. 4, from 2-3 p.m with Ivan Zhu, a third year Emory student majoring in Art History. In a short and refreshing tour, Ivan will show how the ancient Romans assigned power to these tiny gems and how they connected to the beliefs systems of the time.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium, 1300 Commerce Drive and over DCTV.

The Tucker Economic Development Strategic Plan will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Tucker City Hall Annex, 4228 1st Ave.

The DeKalb County Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main Street.

The Tucker Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Avondale Estates Commissioner Board will meet on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Avondale City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

