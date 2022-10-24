What’s happening this week: trick-or-treat week, haints and saints parade, drug take back day

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including Trick or Treat Week in Decatur, a Day of the Dead Haints and Saints Halloween Parade and national drug take back day in Avondale Estates. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

The Book As Art V.10: Transformation

How is the world, society, nature, and even humanity transformed by reading, literature, and art? What is the driving force that causes the transformation, and what emerges on the other side? This year’s annual Book As Art exhibition explores these questions visually through beautifully made volumes, sculptural and conceptual interpretations, and one-of-a-kind approaches to the book format. With over 60 pieces, this year’s exhibition is expected to be one of the best yet. The exhibition will be on display at the Dekalb County Public Library Decatur Branch until Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is free to the public.

Trick or Treat Week in Decatur

It’s time for the 2nd annual Decatur Trick-or-Treat Week from Oct. 24-30. Kids and teens can dress up in costume to visit “Trick or Treat Stops” throughout Downtown Decatur all week long. If you say the secret codeword “Trick-or-Treat”, you’ll receive candy and/or prizes (while supplies last). This year, Trick-or-Treat Wek is even bigger, with over 20 spooky stops. Look for a “Trick or Treat Stop” pumpkin in the window. Best of all, there will be staff in costumes, themed music and lots of Halloween fun. Retail stores will be open for the latest fall trends and gifts. Grab a bite at a delicious restaurant. Enjoy the fall leaves as you walk through the city and parks.

Poetry Atlanta Presents Voices Carry Poetry Reading 2022

On Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Poetry Atlanta presents its annual Voices Carry poetry reading, hosted by Collin Kelley. This year, poets Teri Elam, Michael Walls, Mark Ward and Cecilia Woloch will read. This virtual event is free and open to the public, but you must register on Eventbrite to receive the link to the Zoom webinar.

Carlos Reads the Divyāvadāna

Join the Carlos Museum on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7:30 p.m. to learn about the theories of birth and rebirth that lie at the core of Buddhist ethical teachings. Philosophical texts teach the intricacies of the karma, or — actions of body, speech, and mind, that propel beings from life to life. But for many, a good story is preferable to philosophy. Sara McClintock, associate professor in the Department of Religion, leads readers on an evening of puzzlement and delight in exploring the karmic stores of the “Divyāvadāna,” an ancient and venerable collection of romping tales that explore how beings create their own destinies over many lifetimes. These tales originated in northwest India and spread throughout Asia as Buddhism traveled across the Silk Road. The fee is $25 for Carlos Museum members, $45 for nonmembers (includes the cost of the book). Space is limited, and registration is required by calling 404-727-6118.

Tyke Hike at Woodlands Garden

During this six-week series, Woodlands Garden will explore the outdoors and build connections with nature and other families interested in being outside and exploring this magical world we live in. A perfect hike for little legs. This week’s Tyke Hike will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m. Spots for this event must be booked ahead of time.

Lunch & Learn: Frank Hamilton School

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 12 p.m. join the DeKalb History Center in welcoming Frank Hamilton and Mick Kinney from the Frank Hamilton School for the next Lunch & Learn. They will be presenting and performing Georgia songs and tunes. This event is free to attend. Bring your lunch to enjoy during the presentation.

Trunk-or-Treat in Stone Mountain

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m. join Stone Mountain residents for an evening of games and activities, including a costume contest and pumpkin-carving contest. Bring your carved pumpkin for a chance to win. Trunk or Treat set-up begins at 3:30 p.m. This event will take place in the Municipal Parking Lot, 922 Main Street in Stone Mountain.

Silas House Discusses “Lark Ascending” in Conversation with Caroline Herring

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. join the Georgia Center for the Book for an evening with bestselling author Silas House to celebrate his new book “Lark Ascending.” He’ll be in conversation with Caroline Herring. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is strongly encouraged to secure a spot, but not required.

Decatur Ghost Tour

Decatur Ghost Tours will host a tour on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Discover Decatur’s spirit community with tales of murder, passion, vice, war and tragedy. The tour begins in the heart of the Decatur Square, a diverse enclave of quaint shops and restaurants that share common space with the ghosts of Decatur’s exciting past. You will never forget the twilight visit to Old Decatur Cemetery. Don’t be surprised if you capture orbs and apparitions with a camera – Decatur’s dead are pretty restless. Meet for the tour in Decatur Square at the bandstand. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under. Other dates for tours this week include Oct. 27, 28, 29 and 30, all at 8 p.m. as well.

Tucker Farmers Market

The Tucker Farmers Market will be open on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. The market features over 35 vendors which include a diverse group of local farmers, bakers, growers, and producers from Tucker, metro Atlanta, and Georgia. The market is accepting online orders. The online store opens on Thursday afternoons and closes at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.

What Are We Mining Now with New York Times Reporter Dionne Searcey

On Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in a lecture titled “What Are We Mining Now,” Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Dionne Searcey discusses the mining of minerals such as cobalt and lithium, which are deemed essential to move away from a fossil fuel economy. Yet the mining of these minerals creates their own forms of environmental destruction. As with ancient gemstones, the people doing the mining are sometimes placed in grave danger, often without choice. This program is co-sponsored by the Department of Environmental Sciences Climate Talks. This event is also available through Zoom.

Conversation with Author and Art Historian James Cahill

On Friday, Oct. 28, from 12-1 p.m., join Carlos Museum Curator of Greek and Roman Art Ruth Allen for a Zoom conversation with art historian and author James Cahill, as they discuss his “electric” debut novel, “Tiepolo Blue,” in which the life and career of a revered but repressed British art historian at the height of his powers are turned upside-down, leading to a sexual awakening, a self-reckoning, and a fall from grace.

Haunted Trail at Henderson Park

Tucker’s fun and frightening walk in Henderson Park this year will have a “Ghostbuster” theme. Come join us on Friday, Oct. 28, from 4-7 p.m. for some adventure and sweet treats at Henderson Park, 4000 Henderson Road, Tucker.

Fright Night at Fernbank Museum

On Friday, Oct. 28, from 7-11 p.m., have a screaming good time at Fernbank’s annual adults-only Halloween event featuring spirited music, a costume contest, access to the newest exhibit, “Journey to Space” and evening viewings of Fernbank’s outdoor Halloween experience, “Woodland Spirits.” Enjoy wicked potions and themed cocktails that mad scientists are brewing up, and don’t forget the best dressed wins a prize. No souls under 21 permitted. Event admission is $24.95 for members and non-members. Food and beverages will be available for separate purchase.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

National Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AvondaleEstates City Hall, the Avondale Estates Police Department encourages the community to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA’s National Take Back event provides an opportunity for all Americans to prevent misuse of prescription drugs that so often result in drug addiction and overdose. Drop off prescription drugs at City Hall with the Avondale Estates Police Department to discard prescription drugs safely and help prevent their misuse.

Walking Past the Dead: Tree Tour

On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. local arborists will be stationed along a walking trail in Decatur’s historic cemetery and give short tree talks. Enjoy interesting stories involving Decatur’s tree canopy and learn about some of Decatur’s trees, tree types and tree needs. This is a free event; donations will be accepted for Friends of the Cemetery and Women Arborists of the Southeast scholarship fund.

Clarkston Trunk-or-Treat

The city of Clarkston is hosting its sixth annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct 29 from 5-8 p.m. on Market Street in downtown Clarkston. There will be free treats, games and a chance to win a costume contest. Admission is free.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Student Guide Tours for Emory International Students

On Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. join Olivia Willingham, an Emory senior majoring in anthropology and art history, to explore the making of the gemstones in “Making an Impression: The Art and Craft of Ancient Engraved Gemstones” and the marks that these ancient artists left behind. The tour includes an interactive making activity at the beginning. Student Guide tours are free, but space is limited, and registration is required. There will also be tours available in Chinese/Mandarin on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 2-3 p.m with Ivan Zhu, a third year Emory student majoring in Art History. In a short and refreshing tour, Ivan will show how the ancient Romans assigned power to these tiny gems and how they connected to the beliefs systems of the time.

Day of the Dead Haints & Saints Halloween Parade

On Sunday, Oct. 30, at 6 p.m. Placita Latina and Haints and Saints will join forces to reprise the popular Halloween-themed parade with Dias de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) elements. Find a space on the sidewalk to watch giant Katrina (“skeleton”) puppets, ghouls, zombies, superheroes, marching bands and more wind through Decatur. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Cemetery, 229 Bell St and ends at the Decatur Square.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,

1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and DCTV.

The Decatur City Schools Board will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. for a work session via Zoom.

The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Avondale Estates Urban Redevelopment Agency will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

