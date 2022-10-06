Zonolite Park ribbon cutting set for Oct. 19

Share

Atlanta, GA – DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly extended trail at Zonolite Park on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at Zonolite Park, 1147 Zonolite Place, Atlanta, Ga 30306, a press release said.

A total of $75,000 was allocated to complete the park improvements. Contributions were provided in part through Parks Pride’s Community Building Grant, supported by The Home Depot Foundation, Commissioner Jeff Rader, Friends of Zonolite Park, and the Parks Department to complete the trail extension.

The public is invited to join county officials, parks staff, and Park Pride representatives at the ceremony.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.