Agnes Scott outsourcing IT services after outsourcing facilities maintenance

Agnes Scott, GA — Agnes Scott College is outsourcing another service to a private company.

An email written by Agnes Scott Interim Vice President Scott Randazza that was forwarded to Decaturish shows that the college is outsourcing information technology services to Collegis Education as part of its agreement to implement the college’s technology master plan.

The partnership goes into effect Jan. 1, the email said. It will involve “transitioning current Agnes Scott IT staff to Collegis.”

“These staff members will continue to support Agnes Scott on campus as they do today, but with the added benefit of enhanced support and partnership from Collegis’ resources,” Randazza’s email says. “The transitioning staff will remain a part of the Agnes Scott community, and their total compensation, which includes benefits, will be equivalent or better.”

Danita Knight, a spokesperson for the college, said Agnes Scott has no comment about the matter.

Agnes Scott recently outsourced its facilities’ maintenance work to Aramark due to, “Continued deferred maintenance, labor shortages and supply chain challenges.”

When Decaturish first reported on Aramark, Knight said current Agnes Scott employees could benefit from the switch to a private contractor.

“We are providing for a transition in which every employee may stay in their job if they wish and receive compensation, including benefits, that will be as good or better than they are currently receiving while at the same time providing greater services to our community and more opportunities for our staff members,” Knight said regarding the Aramark contract.

As part of the change in the college’s IT service provider, Agnes Scott plans to establish a centralized, college-wide IT governing body to set priorities and focus for the department.

“As with any transition, there will be bumps in the road, but given the speed of evolution of technology, it is critical to have a partnership with a successful higher-education focused technology company,” the email from Randazza says. “Collegis Education is that company. I am excited to be working with them.”

Reporter Zoe Seiler contributed to this story.

