Apartment fire leaves 13 people in Greater Decatur without a home

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire at 12:43 a.m. on Nov. 17.

The fire occurred at the Hidden Valley Apartments, located a 2803 Misty Waters Dr, Decatur, GA 30032.

“On arrival, flames were through the roof of the three-story apartment building,” Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. “Initial crews began evacuating residents out of the building to ensure their safety. Members were able to contain the bulk of the fire damage to the top two apartment units.”

He said 13 individuals are currently getting assistance from the Red Cross.

“There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation,” Daniels said.

Local TV station 11 Alive covered the fire:

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.