Avondale Estates City Commission discusses holiday events

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates will be full of holiday spirit throughout December with new and returning events coming to the city.

A new tradition beginning this year is the Lord of Misrule, who would be the unofficial mascot of the city and would appear at certain events, like the Christmas tree lighting. The Lord of Misrule was named in Medieval times in Tudor areas. Avondale Estates is famous for its downtown featuring Tudor-style architecture.

“This person was in charge of revelry, entertainment, general chaos, role reversals, that sort of thing, and making merriment during the season,” said Ellen Powell, creative, marketing and communications director, at the Nov. 9 city commission meeting.

For the first year, the city is searching candidates to be Avondale Estates’ first Lord of Misrule, Mayor Jonathan Elmore said. Powell added the city has discussed that the mayor may choose the Lord of Misrule this year and announce the person at the tree lighting this year.

“If you hang around Avondale long enough, especially the pool, you realize there’s a little bit of that element already in Avondale. I think it would be great. I think it would be fun,” Elmore said. “The idea is that we would have a person each year who would be the Lord of Misrule and who would maybe preside over certain events or appear at certain events.”

The Christmas tree lighting will be held on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Town Green. Dancers from the DeKalb School of the Arts will perform dances from the Nutcracker. The Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir will lead a sing-along, Banjo Coffee will serve beverages, and the Scouts will serve hot chocolate.

The city also wanted to extend the holidays throughout the whole month. There will be additional events on the Town Green on the first three Wednesdays of December. Here is the event schedule:

– DSA will perform on Dec. 7.

– DSA Dance Repertory Company will present holiday delights on Dec. 14.

– There will be a screening of the movie “Elf” on Dec. 21.

Winter Wanderland returns on Saturday, Dec. 10. Businesses in the city are planning another festive event with live music, crafts and treats.

The holiday spirit awards will open after Thanksgiving. Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes and submit a photo by Sunday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. for a chance to win a holiday spirit award. Voting will take place Dec. 12-16.

The four categories are business award, sparkle and pizzazz, Avondale elegance and children’s appeal.

Community-led events will be taking place in December as well. The Christmas Tour of Homes will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3-8 p.m. There will be six homes representing various architecture styles featured on the tour, according to the city’s newsletter.

The holiday market will also be held on Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Community Club. The market will showcase jewelry, hand-knitted scarves, pecans, photography, smoked salmon, bird feeders, jams and ornaments.

Pre-sale tour tickets are on sale at Finders Keepers Consignment and Garage Door Studio for $15. Tickets can also be purchased online for $20.

The Chanukah Menorah lighting will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Rabbi Avremi Slavaticki and Chabad Decatur will lead the celebration on the Town Green.

Chanukah, the eight-day wintertime Jewish “festival of lights,” is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers and fried foods. This year Chanukah starts Sunday evening, Dec. 18 and ends Monday evening Dec. 26, according to the city’s newsletter.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority is also working to support businesses in Avondale throughout the holidays. The board is partnering with Bandwango to create a gamified holiday pass, called the Winterfest Quest.

“We’re encouraging everyone to sleigh the Winterfest Quest. It is a challenge where you can get a mobile pass on your phone and check in at businesses to earn points toward prizes,” Powell said. “The more visits you take, the more points you receive, and you have different options on how you can redeem them.”

There will be specific events participants could receive, and also experiences they would be put in a drawing to win. Winterfest Quest will launch at the tree lighting.

Over 30 businesses are involved in the quest. The businesses can also choose to just be a check in spot, or they can add specials or discounts to be associated with the mobile pass.

“What this does for us is it’s maximizing our visits to the businesses,” Powell said. “We’re extending this over four weeks, rather than having a one-day business event.”

The pass will be free and delivered to participants through text and email.

