Avondale Estates ends plastic film recycling pilot program

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates has ended its one-year pilot program for curbside plastic film collection. The program was a partnership between the city and SC Johnson.

A total of three bales of plastic film totaling 4,500 pounds were collected in the 12 months, according to the city’s e-newsletter.

The city encourages residents to keep the plastic film recycling buckets, as the city is looking at how to move forward with the program as part of the citywide review of the sanitation service.

Residents can continue recycling plastic bags at Kroger, Publix, and the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials.

The program began in November 2021. The plastic film was first delivered to Nexus Circular in Atlanta in April, the first of four drop-offs, according to a press release. Nexus Circular offers advanced commercial recycling technology that converts these otherwise landfill-bound plastics into circular feedstocks to produce sustainable virgin plastics used in packaging and other applications.

On the first Wednesday of every month, residents could recycle a variety of plastic bags and film using the plastic film recycling bin. Other items that were accepted in the program included bread bags, produce bags, plastic newspaper wrapping, popped bubble wrap, plastic lining from cereal boxes and plastic shipping envelopes.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.