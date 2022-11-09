Avondale Estates wins ‘Best Small Town Beer Scene’ award for a second time

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Avondale Estates has once again been named “Best Small Town Beer Scene” by USA Today.

The city was also named “Best Small Town Beer Scene” last year, and the award was announced on March 26, 2021.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings. For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and Little Cottage Brewery,” according to USA Today.

Avondale Estates was the only Georgia city in the category.

The 10Best editors from USA Today partnered with a panel of experts to select the initial nominees, and the winners were chosen by popular vote.

Little Cottage Brewery was also named the sixth “Best New Brewery of 2022.”

“Located in Avondale Estates, Georgia, Little Cottage Brewery is a heavy metal-themed brewery,” according to USA Today. “Little Cottage describes itself as ‘small batch brews with a passion for big flavors.’ Coming from the ‘Faucets of Fatality,’ guests will find a variety of Little Cottage’s brews. Keep an eye out for ‘Balthazar,’ a ‘light, crisp and refreshing Kölsch,’ and ‘Bang! POW! Zap!’ a heavily fruited sour ale.”

