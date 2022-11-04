Burger restaurant at Toco Hill shopping center listed for sale

Share

Atlanta, GA — BurgerIM at the Toco Hill shopping center is for sale.

The rent on the restaurant space is $6,500 a month, and there are eight years left on the lease, according to a real estate listing from the Shumacher Group. The sale price is $225,000. The restaurant is 1,500 square feet.

“Keep Burgers with a re-brand and new name or Convert to any Landlord accepted concept,” the real estate listing says. “Toco Hill Shopping Center is Atlanta’s beloved shopping district, Toco Hills encompasses the Promenade and the Center. Located at the intersection of North Druid Hills and LaVista Roads—where its iconic totem welcomes the surrounding neighborhood—Toco Hills is designed to engage communities with a curated mix of local and national retailers, and a full calendar of events and experiences.”

The restaurant had $581,547 in sales in 2021, and the net profit was $120,877. The restaurant is on track to match last year’s totals.

To see the full listing, click here.

