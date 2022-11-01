City Schools of Decatur hosting COVID-19, flu vaccine event on Nov. 1

Share

Decatur, GA — City Schools of Decatur is partnering with the DeKalb County Board of Health today, Nov. 1, to offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines for everyone ages five and older. The vaccines will be available from 1-5 p.m. at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave. in Decatur.

The first 200 people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine or booster will receive a $100 prepaid gift card, according to an announcement from the district.

In order to receive a COVID-19 booster, folks must have received the last dose at least two months prior.

Individuals who receive a vaccine at the Wilson Center will also get the chance to meet Mrs. Georgia Global Continental 2023, Tamara Braxton, from 3-5 p.m.

Here’s more information on the COVID-19 vaccine schedules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/images/COVID19-vaccination-schedule-most-people.png

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/images/COVID19-vaccination-schedule-immunocompromised.png

The National Honor Society is also sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive in the PAC lobby at Decatur High School, 310 N McDonough Street in Decatur. Contact [email protected] for more information.