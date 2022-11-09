Deadline for DeKalb tenant-landlord assistance program is Nov. 21

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County has announced that tenants and landlords have until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 to submit new applications for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition.

The deadline is based on federal deadlines. The United States Treasury Department has a deadline of Dec. 29 to obligate the Emergency Rental Assistance One reallocation grant funds, according to a press release.

“The TLAC program has been a tremendous success helping more than 5,000 families and landlords impacted by the pandemic and the economy,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “However, in order to meet the federal deadline, we have to stop receiving new applications and process those we have in the pipeline.”

Currently, there are 645 pending applications and DeKalb has $41.3 million in available ERA1 Reallocation grant funds.

Since February 2021, TLAC and several nonprofit organizations in the county have provided over $61 million for eligible tenants and landlords.

With the support of the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and in partnership with DeKalb Magistrate Court, Atlanta Legal Aid, DeKalb Dispute Resolution Center, and the DeKalb Housing Authority, TLAC is designed to provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit the TLAC website for applications and instructions at www.dekalbstatecourt.net/renthelp. To book an in-person appointment, email [email protected]a.gov or call (404) 371-3201.

If there are any changes issued by the U.S. Treasury Department that affects this deadline, DeKalb County will notify the public and make any necessary changes in the application deadline.

