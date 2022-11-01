Dear Decaturish – DeKalb citizens should become engaged with charter review process

Share

Dear Decaturish,

As a neighborhood leader and now a member of the Charter Review Commission, I am hoping that more citizens will become engaged with the charter review process. Here’s why:

Years ago, I was advised that the only way to make real change in DeKalb government was through the Budgeting process or the County Charter. It’s taken many years to convince DeKalb’s state and local elected officials that the Charter should be reviewed. Now that we have this opportunity, we need citizens to take advantage of it by speaking up, either at the Commission’s public hearings or through the Commission’s website. Information on both is provided below.

This is an opportunity for citizens to express their concerns and their views about how well County government is working for them, their families, and their neighborhoods/communities. It is also an opportunity to share thoughts and expectations about how County government can and should be improved to provide effective, efficient, and economical services to all County residents.

Why is this important?

Members of the Charter Review Commission will be examining the County’s current form of government and delivery of services to all DeKalb citizens. Citizens’ comments and feedback will help the Commission identify and prioritize questions and issues needing to be addressed in the current charter.

In addition, knowing that citizens have participated in this process will help later to persuade the DeKalb State Legislative Delegation to take the Commission’s work and recommendations seriously. It will be up to the Delegation to accept any proposed Charter changes and to call for a referendum on them.

Public Hearing November 3rd

The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will be holding its second public hearing on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. The hearing will be held in person at the DeKalb School Board’s Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex Auditorium, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Stone Mountain, Georgia 30083. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are suggested.

Charter Review Commission Website CONTACT US

The Contact Us function is up and operational on the Charter Review Commission website.

The direct link is: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/form/charter-review-contacts

Otherwise, you will find “Contact Us” in the Charter Review drop box available on the left-hand side of the Commission website:

(https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/chief-executive-officer/charter-review-commission)

Please share this information with other DeKalb County government stakeholders and encourage them to actively participate in submitting comments or questions. Notices of future Commission meetings and public hearings will always be posted at the Charter Review Commission website and should be available at least a week ahead of time.

— Mary Hinkel

