Decatur City Commission denies conditional use permit for boutique inn

Share

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Nov. 7 meeting, denied a conditional use permit to allow an eight-bedroom lodging house to operate as a boutique inn at 620 Pinetree Drive.

The vote was unanimous, with commissioners saying the project had too many exceptions to make the project work. They also had an issue with a plan to hold events in the space.

The city commission held a public hearing on the application on Oct. 17, but delayed voting on the item after the commissioners requested more information from the applicant about impervious surface, parking plan, parking agreement, the maximum number of events per year, a definition of a micro-event and plans to provide alcohol.

The planning commission recommended approval of the conditional use permit with conditions.

Talia and Joe Bunting submitted a request for a conditional use permit at 620 Pinetree Drive, which falls under the R-60 zoning district. It will be known as the Queen Bee Inn.

The Buntings are currently under contract to purchase the property.

The common concerns that have been raised are trash, parking and traffic.

“We don’t expect that this would really impact those things in any major way,” Talia Bunting previously said. “The proposed inn is compatible with the existing residential, religious and educational uses of adjacent and nearby properties. Residents of adjacent properties, as well as visitors and staff at the nearby churches, will continue to benefit from the usability of their respective properties unhindered.”

The Queen Bee Inn would have eight cars max at any given time and 16 guests. Bunting doesn’t expect the inn to have a big impact on traffic. She added that parking has been a concern. She is aiming to have six parking spots on the property.

“It is important to me to make sure we have a solution, so we’re not adding to that. I have begun the process of looking for alternative spots should we run out of parking spots,” Bunting previously said.

As for trash, the garbage bins would be in an enclosure behind the inn. The Buntings made their own list of proposals to address concerns from neighbors. Their suggestions include:

— Seeking a variance to include a u-shaped driveway. “We believe this plan, with a variance, allows for the least use of impervious surface, the least removal of trees, and the best plan for the space,” the Buntings said in their proposal to the city commission.

— Maintaining an agreement with a parking garage to handle overflow parking

— Installing a “No Left Turn” sign to encourage drivers to avoid Pinetree Drive

— Limiting outdoor noise after 10 p.m.

— Discouraging the use of sound amplifiers for events.

— Limiting events to 68 or fewer people

— Limiting events to Thursday through Sunday

— “For events desiring to serve alcohol, the applicant will require a caterer to be hired with a licensed bartender and host liquor liability insurance,” the Buntings said.

This story will be updated on Nov. 8.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.