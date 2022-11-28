Decatur hosting kickoff meeting for Town Center Plan on Nov. 30

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting a community kickoff meeting for the Town Center Plan 2.0 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center, 231 Sycamore Street.

This meeting will include a brief presentation followed by activities to help us identify downtown’s assets, issues, and opportunities

The plan was first adopted in 1982 and this is the first comprehensive look at downtown Decatur since then.

“Much like the original plan, this fresh look at downtown will help guide growth and establish priorities for the years to come. Whether you live, learn, work, or visit downtown, we would like to cordially invite you and your family to the first Community Meeting for this process,” the city’s website states.

The city hosted stakeholder roundtable discussions in September. Community stakeholders were asked a series of questions about what they love about downtown Decatur and what improvements can be made, according to the downtown master plan website.

Ten roundtable discussions were held, and common themes arose in each session. The most prominent themes were: walkability, greenspaces, security, unhoused population, pedestrian safety, connectivity, partnerships and collaborations, reconfigured parking, MARTA, maintenance and upkeep, among others.

A steering committee of key representatives met in October to discuss the plan. The committee will pull together their individual communities within Decatur to grasp a more widespread understanding of what the needs and wants of the community are. There will be two more steering committee meetings, one in each phase of the project.

To RSVP for the event, visit the Community Kickoff Meeting RSVP page. Visit the downtown master plan website at decaturtowncenterplan.com to learn more about the project, participate in online activities, and to take an online survey.

