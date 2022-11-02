Decatur police arrest hit-and-run suspect; woman accused of burglarizing same business twice

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect in the early morning hours of Oct. 22.

Police responded to the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive at 4:16 a.m.

“The driver of a gray Nissan Versa followed a white Nissan Altima too closely, striking it in the rear bumper,” Sgt. John Bender said. “Both vehicles were extensively damaged. The driver of the Nissan Versa exited his vehicle after the collision and walked away from the scene. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located the driver walking in the area. Upon seeing the officers, he ran and hid behind a parked vehicle, where he was located a short time later.”

The driver was identified as a 25-year-old Riverdale, Ga. man. He is charged with hit-and-run, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions and obstructing a police officer.

In an unrelated incident, police arrested a woman accused of burglarizing the same business twice.

Police responded to a business in the 600 block of East College Avenue at 3:21 p.m. on Oct. 4. The business reported a burglary.

“The investigation revealed an adult female entered onto the property during the overnight hours and took property from within the business,” Sgt. Bender said. “The same female suspect returned to the business on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 and committed another burglary … attempting to take items from within the business. Surveillance video from within the business allowed the female suspect to be identified.”

Decatur Police investigators arrested the 33-year-old DeKalb County woman at her home and charged her with two counts of second degree burglary.

