Decatur Police seek suspect accused of armed robbery in parking deck

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are seeking a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in a parking deck on Nov. 5 at 4:50 p.m.

The parking deck is located in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“The victim in the case reported she was seated inside of her vehicle while parked in the parking deck,” the police department said in a press release. “Two male suspects who appeared to be in their late teens opened the driver-side door of her vehicle and pointed handguns at her. The suspects demanded the victim give them everything. The victim handed the suspects cash before kicking one of the suspects in the leg. After the altercation, both suspects fled from the area, last seen running eastbound on Sycamore Street. We are attempting to identify the people pictured here in these photos in reference to this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551. People can also contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

