Decatur School Board to discuss enrollment report(l-r) City Schools of Decatur School Board members James Herndon, Dr. Carmen Sulton, Jana Johnson-Davis, Tasha White and Hans Utz. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.
The school board will meet for an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss legal and personnel matters. Executive sessions are not open to the public.
During the regular meeting, the school board will discuss the enrollment update from the count in October. CSD’s total enrollment is 5,484. The enrollment increased by seven students since 2021. The most significant difference between enrollment projections and the actual count is in third grade, with an increase of 32 students, the report states.
The smallest class sizes are seen in kindergarten and first grade. Second, sixth, eighth and ninth grades did not meet or exceed the enrollment projections.
“The average grade cohort size is 422. Grade levels 3-12 have a class size above 400 students,” the report states. “Enrollment is up in grades 6,7,9,10,11, 12 and down in grades 1,2,3,4,5 and 8 from 2021 to this school year. Overall our enrollment was 86 students over the enrollment projections.”
As part of the consent agenda items, the school board will vote on a resolution asking the city of Decatur to transfer the deed to the Wilson School Support Center to the school board.
The resolution states that in 2013, the board and the city entered into a memorandum of understanding to renovate and redevelop the Beacon Municipal Complex, which included construction of CSD’s administrative offices. The terms of the MOU provide for the city to transfer the ownership and the property to the school district.
The school board will also continue discussing board policies that are up for initial review and approval. The school board is in the process of reviewing its board policies and shifting CSD to the governance model that’s recommended by the Georgia School Boards Association.
“Over the next several months, the Board will be reviewing and adopting a large number of policies that CSD is required to have by the state legislature. GSBA drafted the initial set of policies adopted which are mostly routine operating procedures,” the agenda packet states.
To view the policies currently available for public review, click here.
