Decaturish needs to raise $7,202 by Dec. 20

Share

Decaturish.com needs $7,202 by Dec. 20 to meet its fall fundraising goal for 2022. To donate to the fall fundraiser, click here.

We have raised $12,798.03 toward our $20,000 goal for 2022.

At Decaturish, we need your support to tell the stories that matter to you. Whether you’re looking for news about local schools, local government or local events, Decaturish is the go-to source for news about Decatur and its surrounding communities. This fall, we’re asking for you to help us close out 2022 by contributing to our goal of raising $20,000 to cover year-end expenses. It will ensure our local elections are covered while maintaining our focus on the other important stories. Making a contribution to Decaturish is an investment in the civic health of your community. With your support, we can do more of this important work.

(Note: People or companies who give $1,000 or more can have their name published on our Friends of Decaturish Wall for 2022 if they wish to be recognized.)

To donate to our fundraiser, click here.

Here’s what some of our contributors have had to say about our work:

“Thank you for your honest reporting and keeping us more connected to our community!” — Debi & James McNeil

“Long live Decaturish—we’re lucky to have you!” — Micah Lewin

“Thank you for providing so much needed info.” — Holly

“Important for the community.” — Phil Tague

“Thanks for staying on top of many local issues that would otherwise not be covered.” — Bill Woolf

“Thanks for all you do for our community.” — Allen Mast

“Decaturish, thank you. Always on point!” — Pamela

“Please continue the fresh & honest reporting!” — Laurie

“I enjoy your daily news content, it’s what I use to keep up with what’s going on in Decatur. Thanks so much!!” — Anonymous

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish