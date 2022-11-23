Type to search

DeKalb County fixing water main break on Covington Highway near South Hairston Road

Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 23, 2022
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working on a water main break on Covington Highway near South Hairston Road.  Image obtained via Google Maps
Greater Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working on a water main break on Covington Highway near South Hairston Road.

“A private contractor working in the area hit a 16-inch-diameter DeKalb County water main on Nov. 22,” the announcement from the county says. “DeKalb crews have been onsite since 5 p.m. yesterday, assessing and working to repair the broken water main.”

The county will provide updates about the repairs. The county has provided bottled water to customers who are affected by the break.

“Water customers should expect low to no water pressure during the repair and motorists should expect delays in the area,” the county’s announcement says. “For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

