DeKalb County opening warming centers on Nov. 12, 13

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open three warming centers for residents to use on Nov. 12-13 beginning at 8 p.m.

Warming centers will be open at the following DeKalb County locations:

– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Individuals staying at the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check, according to a press release.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.