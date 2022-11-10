DeKalb County opening warming centers on Nov. 12, 13

DeKalb County opening warming centers on Nov. 12, 13Men who arrived before the 8 p.m. opening time wait outside to enter the warming center at DeKalb County Fire Station 3 in Avondale Estates on Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
This story has been updated.
DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County will open three warming centers for residents to use on Nov. 12-13 beginning at 8 p.m.
Warming centers will be open at the following DeKalb County locations:
– Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
– Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
– Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
– North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
Individuals staying at the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check, according to a press release.
For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.
DeKalb County Emergency Management opens warming centers when temperatures drop below 35 degrees and are considered dangerous due to the wind chill, precipitation and a predicted duration of two hours or more, a spokesperson for the county previously said.
According to 11Alive, temperatures are expected to be as low as 35 degrees on Saturday and 34 degrees on Sunday.
If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.