DeKalb County plans Briarcliff Road lane closure on Nov. 21

Atlanta, GA — Crews working for DeKalb County will close a portion of the northbound lane along Briarcliff Road northeast, near North Druid Hills Road, on Monday, Nov. 21.

The closure will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The county will be replacing a broken manhole cover.

“Motorists should expect delays stemming from the lane closure,” the announcement from the county says. “Lane closure signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closure. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists. The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to address the repair needs of approximately 100,000 linear feet of water pipe as a part of ongoing maintenance to improve water service countywide.”

