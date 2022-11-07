DeKalb County plans to cut ribbon on new disc golf course

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs plans a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 12 to mark the opening of the new 18-hole Disc Golf Course at DeKalb Memorial Park.

The event starts at 10 a.m. The address is 381 Wilkerson Drive, Atlanta, GA 30317.

“We continue to look for ways to provide DeKalb County residents with new opportunities to engage in outdoor activities,” Chuck Ellis, DeKalb Parks Director, said in a press release. “Over the last several years, disc golf has grown in popularity, and we are happy to provide our community with this amenity at DeKalb Memorial Park.”

The Intown Atlanta Disc Golf Club raised $70,000 to complete the park.

Ryan Sage, who helped coordinate Intown Atlanta Disc Golf Club’s effort to bring the course at DeKalb Memorial into being, says the club has partnered with pro disc golfer Bryson James from Team Prodigy to hold two free disc golf education clinics at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. during the event.

“He will cover the basics of disc golf such as putting, throwing, and the basics of the game. We welcome all community members to join us for that Equipment is provided during the sessions,” Sage said.

Disc golf has similar rules to golf, but is played with discs that are similar to frisbees that are smaller and denser. The “holes” are baskets on a stand. The sport is widespread, with local and national organizations to promote it, and there are a few courses around the Atlanta area, including ones at Perkerson Park and Redan.

Sage says that disc golf is a great way to get people outside and use park space that otherwise tends to go under-utilized. He also says that unlike some other sports, the barrier to entry is low.

“I tried to play golf in high school. It’s expensive,” he said, adding that a three disc starter pack costs about $20.

Writer Sara Amis contributed to this story.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.