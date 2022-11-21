DeKalb County will make emergency waterline repair along Shallowford Road on Nov. 28

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The county has announced plans for an emergency waterline repair on Nov. 28.

Crews will repair a leaking 30-inch water transmission main along the road. The repair will occur on Monday, Nov. 28, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

“During this time, residents and businesses in the area will experience low to no water pressure,” a notice from the county says. “Department of Watershed Management (DWM) engineers and construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to residents and business owners.”

There will be traffic delays as well. The county will erect precautionary signs and use traffic flaggers during the project, which will cause a series of lane closures.

“Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists,” the notice from the county says. “Information also can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions.”

