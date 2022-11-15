DeKalb County will open warming centers Nov. 16-18

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is once again making warming centers available to anyone who needs it.

The warming centers will be open Nov. 16, Nov. 17, and Nov. 18 starting at 8 p.m.

Warming centers can be found at:

— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034

“Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check,” a press release from the county says. “For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.”

A Home For Everyone in Dekalb is also opening its winter shelter at the Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., starting this Wednesday, Nov. 16, and will likely stay open until Monday, Nov. 21.

The shelter opens when the weather is forecasted to be 35 degrees or below. Anyone staying at the shelter will receive a hot dinner, beds, blankets, clothing, showers and resources.

The organization also needs volunteers to bring dinner or breakfast, serve dinner and stay the night. For more information, contact: [email protected] gmail.com or text 904-825-8035.

