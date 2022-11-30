DeKalb County will open warming centers on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Share

DeKalb County, GA — Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, and on Thursday evening, Dec. 1.

DeKalb County is opening up its warming centers for anyone in need. Here is the full announcement:

DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use this week. Warming centers will be open in the following DeKalb County locations on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, beginning at 8 p.m.: — Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002 — Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294 — Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316 — North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 3034 Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check. DeKalb County also is partnering with A Home for Everyone in DeKalb to provide an additional warming center. For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

