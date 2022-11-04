DeKalb man accused of possessing child abuse photos was convicted of providing contraband to prisoners

Share

Atlanta, GA — Police arrested Jonathan Evans, 33, on Oct. 28 and charged him with four counts of sexual exploitation.

“The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Evan’s online activity after receiving a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material,” a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says. “This investigation led to a search warrant of Evans’ home and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the DeKalb County Police Department. Evans was taken to the Rockdale County Jail upon his arrest, in reference to unrelated charges.”

Evans resides near Briarcliff and LaVista roads, a spokesperson for the GBI said. The GBI spokesperson also confirmed Evans involvement in criminal activity at the Floyd County Prison when he lived in Rome, Ga.

According to the Coosa Valley News, he was accused of giving inmates food, and tobacco and allowing them to use his cell phone. He resigned from his post and was later convicted, according to court records.

Rockdale County Jail officials did not respond to repeated requests to provide Evans’ booking photo for this article.

