DeKalb Police arrest man accused of possessing child abuse images following GBI investigation

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Police have arrested a man living in southwest DeKalb County who is accused of possessing child sexual abuse images.

Police arrested Justin Kennedy, 35, on Nov. 2. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit began an investigation into Kennedy’s online activity after receiving multiple cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material,” a spokesperson for GBI said. “This investigation led to a search warrant of Kennedy’s home and his subsequent arrest on November 2, 2022. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the DeKalb County Police Department. Evans was taken to the DeKalb County Jail upon his arrest.”

This marks the third local arrest for possessing child abuse images since September.

Police arrested Jonathan Evans, 33, on Oct. 28 and charged him with four counts of sexual exploitation.

“The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Evan’s online activity after receiving a cybertip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material,” a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says. “This investigation led to a search warrant of Evans’ home and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in the execution of this search warrant by the DeKalb County Police Department. Evans was taken to the Rockdale County Jail upon his arrest, in reference to unrelated charges.”

In September, the GBI arrest of Clarkston resident Michael Jones.

Jones, 63, lives in Clarkston and was arrested on Sept. 27, charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

“The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Jones’ online activity after receiving numerous cybertip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material,” a press release from the GBI says. “This investigation led to a search warrant of Jones’ home and his subsequent arrest. The GBI CEACC unit was aided in their investigation by the Clarkston Police Department and the United States Secret Service.”

