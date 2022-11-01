(UPDATE) DeKalb Police arrest second suspect in shooting of Chamblee police officer

Share

Update: DeKalb Police announced the arrest of the second suspect at 4:22 p.m.

“Thank you for your patience as we investigated this incident thoroughly,” the police department announced on social media. “In reference to the shooting of a Chamblee Police Officer this morning, we have arrested Oscar Arreola, 31. Arreola has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer. We continue to send our prayers to the officer for a speedy recovery.”

Here is our earlier story….

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for one of two suspects accused of being involved in the shooting of a Chamblee police officer.

The condition of the officer is unknown.

“The DeKalb County Police Department is assisting the Chamblee Police Department in the investigation of a Chamblee Police Officer being shot during the pursuit of an armed robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle,” the DeKalb Police Department said in a press release. “The pursuit ended in the area of Briarcliff Rd and Briarcliff Way shortly after 12:20 a.m. this morning. One suspect was taken into custody, and at least one suspect remains at large.

“The second suspect is described as a light skin male, possibly Hispanic, approx. 5’6 to 5’7, weighing approx. 200 lbs., with short black hair, wearing a long sleeve gray shirt. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

