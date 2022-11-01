Type to search

(UPDATE) DeKalb Police arrest second suspect in shooting of Chamblee police officer

Crime and public safety Metro ATL Trending

(UPDATE) DeKalb Police arrest second suspect in shooting of Chamblee police officer

Dan Whisenhunt Nov 1, 2022
A DeKalb County Police vehicle. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

Update: DeKalb Police announced the arrest of the second suspect at 4:22 p.m. 

“Thank you for your patience as we investigated this incident thoroughly,” the police department announced on social media. “In reference to the shooting of a Chamblee Police Officer this morning, we have arrested Oscar Arreola, 31. Arreola has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer. We continue to send our prayers to the officer for a speedy recovery.”

Here is our earlier story….

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for one of two suspects accused of being involved in the shooting of a Chamblee police officer.

The condition of the officer is unknown.

“The DeKalb County Police Department is assisting the Chamblee Police Department in the investigation of a Chamblee Police Officer being shot during the pursuit of an armed robbery suspect in a stolen vehicle,” the DeKalb Police Department said in a press release. “The pursuit ended in the area of Briarcliff Rd and Briarcliff Way shortly after 12:20 a.m. this morning. One suspect was taken into custody, and at least one suspect remains at large.

“The second suspect is described as a light skin male, possibly Hispanic, approx. 5’6 to 5’7, weighing approx. 200 lbs., with short black hair, wearing a long sleeve gray shirt. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

© 2022 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.